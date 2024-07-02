Vancouver has a pretty epic dining scene, and plenty of celebrities have taken notice. Most recently, Vancouverite Seth Rogen, SNL Star Bowen Yang, and Hong Kong actor Tzi Ma were spotted at the much-loved Vietnamese eatery Lunch Lady.

An employee shared photos of the stars with staff on her Instagram story.

Yang has been making the rounds in Vancouver and, most notably, gave a special shoutout to T&T, saying it was the best store he had ever been to.

Rogen, on the other hand, is no stranger to the Vancouver food scene. He has been spotted multiple times at Little Bird Dim Sum and has shouted out Lee’s Donuts in both Netflix shows Dinner Time Live with David Chang and Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.

Additionally, The Lunch Lady is no stranger to celebrity endorsements. The restaurant was featured in chef Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations when he dined at Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thanh’s food stall in Vietnam.

Local restaurant owner Michael Tran then brought the restaurant to Vancouver. Tran first travelled to Vietnam in 2012 and stopped at The Lunch Lady, an experience that he said had “changed his life forever.”

In 2018, the restaurateur contacted Thanh, and their partnership began. It was then that the first steps were taken to bring Lunch Lady to North America, and in 2020, the restaurant opened.

Address: 1046 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

