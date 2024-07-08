Look inside Good Thief ahead of its grand opening this week

The brother-sister duo behind a much-loved eatery in Vancouver, Anh and Chi, have a new project set to launch: Good Thief.

Vincent Nguyễn and Amelie Thuy Nguyễn are now ready to share the 3336 Main Street sibling concept to their award-winning Vietnamese restaurant, and it’s located right next door.

The grand opening is slated for Thursday, July 11. Folks can expect a menu of photo-worthy, delicious cocktails and experimental shareable bites.

“If Anh and Chi is the perfect children of a Vietnamese family, then Good Thief is the rebellious younger sibling. Here, rules do not apply because we celebrate being different,” explains Amelie Nguyễn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Described as having the spirit of a “modern-day Robin Hood,” Good Thief is poised to be a lively and instantly loved addition to Mount Pleasant’s dining and drinking scene.

“Guests will find themselves immersed in one of Vietnam’s timeless cultural practices, called ‘nhậu,’ which is the cherished tradition of gathering for food, drink, and conversation in the name of fun and connection.”

Good Thief boasts an all-star team led by Owner and Head of Operations Vincent Nguyễn and Co-founder and Creative Director Amelie Nguyễn.

General Manager Ashlee Jarvis, Beverage Director Ben Kingstone, and Chef de Cuisine Jonathan Lee are three of those folks.

Ste Marie Studio designed the 40-seat space. It was crafted in homage to 1970s bars in Vietnam with pops of brass, tons of drapery, and a gorgeous deep green backdrop throughout.

The Drinks

Kingstone’s cocktail menu gives patrons a lot to sip on. Inspired by the Vietnamese folk hero Trạng Quỳnh, “renowned for his mischievous intellect and wit,” guests will find drinks here like the Five Inch Yellow, a combo of Whistlepig Rye, starfruit, and a “super foam.”

Good Thief will also offer sodas, local beer, and wines.

The Food

Highlights we tried from Chef Lee’s food menu include crispy pomme frites with curry leaf and Thai green chili aioli, sticky frog legs with Me’s (Mom’s) fish sauce glaze, and our personal favourite, oysters topped with a coconut chili foam.

Just like its sister restaurant, Goof Thief will welcome walk-in guests but also offers the Reservation by Donation program.

Guests will have the option to reserve a table by donating $10 to a local charity of their choice.

You can find Good Thief open on July 11. Its operating hours will be Monday and Wednesday to Saturday from 5 pm to 1 am and Sunday from 2 to 10 pm.

Address: 3336 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok