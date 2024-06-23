Pedro Pascal and Joe Pantoliano dined at one of Drake's favourite Vancouver restaurants

This weekend, actors Pedro Pascal and Joe Pantoliano dined at one of Vancouver’s best Italian spots (AKA one of Drake’s favourite restaurants).

The chef and owner Giuseppe “Pino” Posteraro of Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill in Yaletown shared photos of Pascal and Pantoliano Sunday.

Pascal has recently been spotted in Vancouver a few times as the second season of the HBO hit series The Last of Us is filming here. This time, he was seen enjoying an incredible dinner with Pantoliano, who is known for his roles in the Bad Boys franchise and The Goonies.

Posteraro told Daily Hive the two dropped by Saturday evening and let him decide what to eat.

“They leave it in my hands and creativity,” he said.

He added that Pedro was “super chill, kind and down to earth like all good artists are,” much like his long-time friends Pantoliano, who he’s known for 35 years, and mega rapper Drake, who he’s known for 25.

The chef added that Pedro was “very generous with their time,” as they even took a couple of photos with staff and fans inside and outside the restaurant.