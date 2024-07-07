Mick Jagger spotted at celebrity hot spot restaurant in Vancouver

FoodNewsFood NewsCuratedCelebrities

Jul 7 2024
English singer and music legend Mick Jagger is in Vancouver and was just seen dining at a very popular restaurant for celebrities.

Jagger, the frontman of the rock band Rolling Stone, was in Vancouver on Saturday as part of their “Stones Tour’24 Hackney Diamonds.”

The day before performing an incredible show that has kept fans raving, Jagger stopped by Vij’s.

The restaurant shared a photo of Jagger and Vikram Vij, the owner and chef, on the patio and described meeting the musician as a “magical moment.”

“Had the incredible honor of hosting the legendary Mick Jagger at Vij’s last night! An unforgettable evening filled with great conversations, laughter, and of course, amazing food,” an Instagram post from Vij’s reads. “Thank you, Mick, for gracing us with your presence!”

 

Vij’s has becoming a celebrity hotspot.

Canadian singer Michael Bublé and his wife, Argentine actress and model Luisana Lopilato, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, visited Vij’s restaurant this year.

Vij’s restaurant serves Indian cuisine and is best known for its creative dishes and impeccable service.

