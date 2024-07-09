Since American actor Owen Wilson has been in Vancouver, he seems to be enjoying everything this city offers.

He’s been seen enjoying a wholesome bike ride, taking in a hockey game, and now he’s been spotted indulging in some of the best food the city has to offer.

Wilson, the star of Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, and many other movies, was just seen at Maizal, a Mexican restaurant in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAIZAL | Mexican restaurant (@maizal_rmf)

Maizal shared a photo of the actor with two staff members on Sunday, along with the caption, “A pleasure to have Owen Wilson today at Maizal!! Big fans!”

Maizal is a popular eatery that serves amazing food — so we’re not surprised this restaurant was on Wilson’s radar.

Wilson is in Vancouver for a new television series being produced by Apple TV+ — a golf comedy that also stars Peter Dager and Marc Maron. In it, he plays a washed-up golf professional who takes on a young, up-and-coming golf star played by Dager.

The celebrity has been spotted in the city many times before and seems to enjoy visiting Hollywood North quite a bit.