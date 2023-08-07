12 reasons why Richmond is a totally underrated city

Richmond may not be as well-known as its next-door neighbour Vancouver, but if you haven’t spent time here yet, you’re missing out.

Flanked on both sides by the Fraser River, Richmond lies on a land mass known as Lulu Island. It’s a blend of urban and rural with approximately 200,000 inhabitants and about half of them report Chinese heritage, according to Statistics Canada’s latest numbers.

The strength of the Chinese community in Richmond makes it a frequent launching pad for businesses in Asia opening their first North American outpost, and when it comes to cuisine, restaurants often don’t need to adapt their menu — making for flavours you’d be hard-pressed to find elsewhere in Canada.

Nowadays, Richmond is home to so many hidden gems that we consider the city itself to be an underrated jewel of the Lower Mainland.

Want to see why we’re such fans of Richmond? Here we go:

Absolutely amazing eats

From New York Times-recognized hand-pulled noodles at Xi’an Cuisine in the Richmond Public Market to a watermelon filled with soft-serve ice cream, Richmond is seriously stacked when it comes to food options.

The restaurants here are worth waiting in line for, and endorsed by celebrities. So if you go with an appetite you won’t be disappointed.

Food tours

But how is someone not from Richmond supposed to get acquainted with all this? Food tours, of course. Tourism Richmond has created its famous Dumpling Trail, a guide of 14 eateries “that steam, fry, and boil some of the most delectable dumplings this side of the Pacific.”

For a hosted experience, visitors can book an outing with Vancouver Foodie Tours for five must-try spots. Think a day eating dim sum, grabbing baked goods, sampling perfectly crunchy Taiwanese beef rolls, and finishing off with a bubble waffle and boba.

Canada Line connectivity

Richmond’s downtown area is super well-connected to the rest of the region thanks to the Canada Line completed ahead of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. This is far from a suburb that’s isolated — you can be in downtown Vancouver for work, fireworks shows, or anything you like in 30 minutes flat.

Country in the city

Richmond isn’t all skyscrapers and restaurants, though. Much of it is part of the Agricultural Land Reserve. Berry farms, cranberry bogs, wineries, and equestrian stables are common. Looking for a great fall pumpkin patch or a sunflower festival in summer? Richmond is the spot.

Sunsets at Iona Beach

In a few short minutes you can be out of the city and in some beautiful nature. Our personal favourite is Iona Beach, where you can park you car facing the ocean and look at the sky — Mother Nature’s version of a drive-in. Grab a spot on the sand or hike further out on the peninsula for a more secluded sunset.

No hills make for a cyclist’s paradise

There’s nary a hill to be found in all of Richmond, making it a great training ground if you’re into long rides. Our favourites? The Railway Greenway to Steveston, and also out past the airport to MacDonald Beach Park.

Steveston

This beloved fishing village is renowned across the region for its history, waterfront, and charming local businesses. It gets busy in the spring because of cherry blossoms at Garry Point Park, but we think it’s worth a visit any time of year. Honourable mentions to splurge-worthy slices from Steveston Pizza and chef-curated sushi at Kun’s Omakase Bar.

Talented tattoo artists

You may not think of Richmond as a prime spot to adorn yourself with some new ink, but there are some seriously skilled artists who’ve chosen this city to set up shop. Steveston Tattoo Company has a full roster of experienced professionals, or head to Ninetail Fox Tattoos in Aberdeen Mall for traditional Japanese and anime pieces.

Shopping

Looking for a wardrobe update? Richmond boasts two well-stocked malls: Richmond Centre and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet. The latter is an outdoor mall featuring yummy restaurants for when you’ve got your haul. And along with the usual outlet suspects, there’s also an Aritzia outlet — think warehouse sale prices all year long without the lineup.

It’s a great place to get married

This city punches above its weight in terms of unique event venues. Want a floating ceremony on the Fraser River? Try the UBC Boathouse.

Looking for an adorable church surrounded by cherry blossoms? Look no further than Minoru Chapel. Want something outdoors with a mountain view? Mayfair Lakes golf course has you covered.

Richmond Night Market

We would be in remiss if we talked about Richmond and its food scene without mentioning the Night Market. With more than 600 international food items on offer, you’re guaranteed to try something new every time you visit.