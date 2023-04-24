8 exciting new places to eat in Richmond

Richmond is widely known as one of the best places to eat, not only in the province but in North America (it’s true!).

From world-class dim sum to fine dining to food courts, the Metro Vancouver city is at the top of our list when it comes to dining out.

While a lot of our favourite spots here have been around for a while and have an established following, there are also plenty of newly opened places that we can’t wait to check out.

Here are some of the most exciting new restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and more in Richmond.

Officially opened on April 14, Little Karp is located at 8631 Alexandra Road, Unit 110, joining the dozens of other restaurants along the street that have turned this area into a dining destination. With a tasting menu including dishes such as oysters with pomegranate foam, venison tartare, buckwheat risotto, and live lobster, Little Karp offers an elevated, fine dining experience for a range of palettes.

Address: 8631 Alexandra Road, Unit 110, Richmond

Shawn’s Chicken, located at #1295-4540 No. 3 Road, just celebrated its soft opening on Saturday, April 15. This new spot, which has been in the works for a year, uses a fried chicken technique that dates back more than 30 years for its crispy, juicy chicken offerings. According to the restaurant’s website, the name Shawn’s Chicken refers to Yongshun fried chicken, a “well-known specialty snack started in Beijing, China, in the 1990s.”

Address: #1295-4540 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Daan Go Cake Lab – Richmond

This is the very first location in BC for Christopher Siu’s Daan Go Cake Lab, which operates several locations in Ontario. The bakery offers a selection of sweet, character-shaped macarons in flavours like White Peach Lucky Cat and Pandan Coconut Frog, as well as cakes (whole and by the slice), and intricate desserts in the shape of ramen bowls, ducks in bathtubs, and terracotta pots of cacti.

Address: 4731 Garden City Road unit 100, Richmond

Missing Chopsticks bills itself as a modern French restaurant with an Asian twist, and comes to us from Chef Edward Cheng, who has spent his life both in Hong Kong and Vancouver and has worked at some of the world’s most revered restaurants (including the three-Michelin-starred L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Rech by Alain Ducasse).

Address: 13880 Wireless Way #130, Richmond

Located at 6628 River Road, this spot offers authentic dishes in a pared-down, minimal environment. The restaurant held its soft opening at the beginning of February, offering very limited seats open to folks hoping to try out its refined dining experience. From stunning bento options to dishes like Tai Chazuke, Wagyu Beef Katsu, and Japanese whole fish specials, the menu here is nothing short of divine, especially for fans of seafood and Japanese cuisine.

Address: 6628 River Road #175, Richmond

An exciting new concept is set to launch in Richmond later on this summer. Yokai Tapas and Sake Bar will be offering just as its name suggests – small plates of Japanese-inspired fare and a selection of sake that goes well with them. Stay tuned for more details on this forthcoming spot.

Aloha Hawaiian Grill will be located “in the heart of Steveston Village,” according to the concept’s website, with its address at Unit #110-3900 Bayview Street. Aloha will offer Shave Ice – the uniquely Hawaiian treat made of powdery, fluffy shaved ice and flavoured syrup – as well as dishes such as Spam musubi, poké bowls, and Hawaiian-style plate lunches featuring rice, macaroni salad, veggies, and your choice of protein.

Address: Unit #110-3900 Bayview Street, Richmond

Lulu Burger (Opening this week)

Owner/operator Xandria Rodriguez-Anastacio tells us that Lulu Burger is a fun, nostalgic play on the classic burger joint. We’re told that the menu will offer unique burgers without straying too far from the fundamentals, including a Bacon Jam Boursin Burger and a Lulu Burger. This vendor will be debuting at the Richmond Night Market later this week.

