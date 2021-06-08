12 places to go berry picking around Vancouver this summer

It’s officially berry season — the sun is shining, the crops are growing, and the farms are welcoming visitors.

Nothing says summer more than a bowl of juicy fruits on a hot sunny day.

It should be noted that many of the farms across the Lower Mainland still have strict COVID-19 guidelines in place to protect employees and visitors.

Make sure to check the website of each farm for its protocols.

Here’s our pick of the 12 best places to go berry picking this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KBF Farms (@kbffarms)

What: KBF Farms is now offering U-pick strawberries.

Time: Daily from 9:30 am to 6 pm

Where: 45497 Yale Road, Chilliwack, BC

Phone: 604-825-7781

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bumbleberry Farms (@bumbleberry_farms)

What: Bumbleberry Farms is open for strawberry picking and pre-picked blueberries, blackberries, and rhubarb are available in frozen bags.

Time: Daily from 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 31580 Huntingdon Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-835-3416

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Lea Farms (@emmaleafarms)

What: Emma Lea Farms will have berries available for picking daily starting in June. They are not allowing any home containers, and you have to buy a bucket from them. If you have a bucket from last year, you can reuse it.

Time: June 11 onwards from 8 am to 7 pm and the U-pick fields are open 8 am to 6 pm daily

Where: 2727 Westham Island Road, Ladner

Phone: 604-946-8216

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maan Farms (@maanfarms)

What: Mann Farms will offer limited walk-in and reservation spots for strawberry and raspberry picking. Guests can book online here.

Time: Daily from 9 am until sold out

Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-864-5723

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willems Berry Farm (@willemsberryfarm)

What: Willems Berry Farm will offer raspberries and blueberries for picking only at this time. Strawberries are also offered now in a limited supply but more will be coming in July/August.

Time: Daily from 9 am to 5 pm (weather permitting)

Where: 33736 Vye Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-864-1149

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surrey Farms (@surrey_farms_bc)

What: Surrey Farms will be having strawberry U-pick fields starting in June.

Time: Daily from 9 am to 6 pm (weather permitting)

Where: 4981 King George Boulevard; 5180 152 Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-574-1390

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krause Berry Farms & Winery (@krauseberryfarms)

What: Krause Berry Farms have strawberries available for picking based on a first-come-first-serve basis. All other berry fields are closed.

Time: Time will vary based on day and condition. Check Instagram for daily updates.

Where: 6179 248 Street, Langley City

Phone: 604-856-5757

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Driediger Farms (@driedigerfarmsmarket)

What: Driediger Farms has strawberry picking available now. Blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries will be available from the end of June/early July. Plan ahead and contact them for the day and times picking is open.

Time: Daily from 8 am to 6 pm

Where: 72nd Avenue, Langley

Phone: 604-888-1665

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westham Island Herb Farm (@westhamislandherbfarm)

What: Westham Island Herb Farm has strawberry picking available weather permitting and based on berry availability.

Time: Daily from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 4690 Kirkland Road, Delta

Phone: 604-946-4393

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Formosa Nursery (@formosaorganics)

What: Formosa Nursery currently has frozen blueberries for sale. U-pick for blueberries and raspberries will start in July and run until August.

Time: Daily from 8 am to 8 pm

Where: 12689 203 Street, Maple Ridge

Phone: 604-465-3359

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klaassen Farms (@chilliwackblueberries)

What: Klassen Farma U-pick blueberry fields will be re-opening in early July for the season.

Time: Thursday to Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 51211 Chilliwack Central Road, Rosedale

Phone: 604-845-0678

With files from Alex Missick and Negin Nia