12 places to go berry picking around Vancouver this summer
It’s officially berry season — the sun is shining, the crops are growing, and the farms are welcoming visitors.
Nothing says summer more than a bowl of juicy fruits on a hot sunny day.
It should be noted that many of the farms across the Lower Mainland still have strict COVID-19 guidelines in place to protect employees and visitors.
Make sure to check the website of each farm for its protocols.
Here’s our pick of the 12 best places to go berry picking this summer.
KBF Farms
What: KBF Farms is now offering U-pick strawberries.
Time: Daily from 9:30 am to 6 pm
Where: 45497 Yale Road, Chilliwack, BC
Phone: 604-825-7781
Bumbleberry Farms
What: Bumbleberry Farms is open for strawberry picking and pre-picked blueberries, blackberries, and rhubarb are available in frozen bags.
Time: Daily from 9 am to 6 pm
Where: 31580 Huntingdon Road, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-835-3416
Emma Lea Farms
What: Emma Lea Farms will have berries available for picking daily starting in June. They are not allowing any home containers, and you have to buy a bucket from them. If you have a bucket from last year, you can reuse it.
Time: June 11 onwards from 8 am to 7 pm and the U-pick fields are open 8 am to 6 pm daily
Where: 2727 Westham Island Road, Ladner
Phone: 604-946-8216
Mann Farms
What: Mann Farms will offer limited walk-in and reservation spots for strawberry and raspberry picking. Guests can book online here.
Time: Daily from 9 am until sold out
Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-864-5723
Willems Berry Farm
What: Willems Berry Farm will offer raspberries and blueberries for picking only at this time. Strawberries are also offered now in a limited supply but more will be coming in July/August.
Time: Daily from 9 am to 5 pm (weather permitting)
Where: 33736 Vye Road, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-864-1149
Surrey Farms
What: Surrey Farms will be having strawberry U-pick fields starting in June.
Time: Daily from 9 am to 6 pm (weather permitting)
Where: 4981 King George Boulevard; 5180 152 Street, Surrey
Phone: 604-574-1390
Krause Berry Farms
What: Krause Berry Farms have strawberries available for picking based on a first-come-first-serve basis. All other berry fields are closed.
Time: Time will vary based on day and condition. Check Instagram for daily updates.
Where: 6179 248 Street, Langley City
Phone: 604-856-5757
Driediger Farms
What: Driediger Farms has strawberry picking available now. Blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries will be available from the end of June/early July. Plan ahead and contact them for the day and times picking is open.
Time: Daily from 8 am to 6 pm
Where: 72nd Avenue, Langley
Phone: 604-888-1665
Westham Island Herb Farm
What: Westham Island Herb Farm has strawberry picking available weather permitting and based on berry availability.
Time: Daily from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 4690 Kirkland Road, Delta
Phone: 604-946-4393
Formosa Nursery
What: Formosa Nursery currently has frozen blueberries for sale. U-pick for blueberries and raspberries will start in July and run until August.
Time: Daily from 8 am to 8 pm
Where: 12689 203 Street, Maple Ridge
Phone: 604-465-3359
Klaassen Farms
What: Klassen Farma U-pick blueberry fields will be re-opening in early July for the season.
Time: Thursday to Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 51211 Chilliwack Central Road, Rosedale
Phone: 604-845-0678
With files from Alex Missick and Negin Nia