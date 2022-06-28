7 restaurants in Richmond worth waiting in line for

It can be tedious to wait to get into a restaurant, especially if you’re incredibly hungry, but sometimes the wait is completely worth it.

Richmond is widely known as a foodie haven – a city where dim sum, Chinese cuisine, bubble tea shops, and other delightful, delicious destinations are waiting to be discovered.

Sometimes places have already been “discovered” by lots of other people, who know the value of a restaurant and know that waiting to get in just makes the heart grow fonder.

These Richmond restaurants may be busy, but they are completely worth waiting in line to try – if you have the patience.

This popular Cantonese dim sum spot is located on the third floor of Aberdeen Centre, making it an easy one to get to via transit, but it’s recommended you get here right at 10 am when they open if you want to get a spot. Despite its large size, Fisherman’s Terrace fills up quickly – likely because it has some of the best dim sum in Richmond.

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way #3F, Richmond

Phone: 604303-9739

Lido Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina | Vancouver Recipe & Food Blogger (@pigoutyvr)

Known for its pineapple buns and milk tea, this Hong-Kong style restaurant has locals flocking to line up at early hours in the morning. There may be some buns in the display, ready to be eaten immediately, but it’s highly recommended that you wait for one that’s fresh from the oven, instead.

Address: 4231 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

Dinesty Dumpling House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesty Dumpling House (@dinestydumpling)

Richmond is full of dumpling restaurants, but few are as delicious – and consistently busy – as Dinesty House. Plan to make reservations if you’re going with a large group – Dinesty serves dim sum as well as other Chinese cuisine, and it is especially good for sharing.

Address: 150 – 5555 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-278-7773

Kam Do Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CECI | VANCOUVER FOOD (@purplechives)

Just around the corner from Aberdeen Centre is a palatial bakery called Kam Do. This spot is a destination for not only locals but also folks driving up from out of province. Kam Do is particularly well-known for its Wife Cake, a small pastry that is filled with winter melon and glutinous rice flour, and there’s often lines of folks waiting to get their hands on the coveted treats.

Address: 6211 No. 3 Road Unit 135, Richmond

Phone: 604-284-5611

Instagram

Chef Tony Seafood Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yen Kim Phan · SF bay area food blogger (@foodiswhyimbroke)

Opened in 2014, this spot serves contemporary takes on dim sum with specialties like chilled coconut juice pudding, pork pandan buns, and pan-fried chives rice crepes.

Address: 101-4600 No.3 Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-279-0083

Dolar Shop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @thedolarshopcanada

There may be a lot of hot pot spots in Richmond, but this one is consistently named a local’s favourite because, unlike other places, you can get your own individual pot here. Not only are the broths incredible and flavourful, but the offerings are abundant, including a top-notch Wagyu beef.

Address: 5300 No 3 Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-370-7077

Instagram

Xing Fu Tang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica | SEATTLE FOODIE ♡ (@monmon.eats)

Bubble tea shops are a dime a dozen in Richmond, but this place is special. With a focus on Taiwanese brown sugar boba – which is made right on site – Xing Fu Tang usually has a lineup of folks waiting to try its immaculately crafted brown sugar drinks. The chain has locations around Vancouver, with the Richmond outpost being located inside the T&T Supermarket.

Address: 130-8311 Lansdowne Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-370-0326