Hours-long Aritzia Warehouse Sale lineup wraps around Canada Place

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale isn’t even open to the public yet and the lineup is already wild.

Daily Hive spotted a queue snaking around Canada Place Tuesday afternoon for the Friends and Family day of the sale — it’s early access for friends of Aritzia employees.

The line wrapped around the Canada Place docks at 4 pm Tuesday, even though doors had already been open for two hours.

Customers need a special pass to get early access to the clearance racks, and some entrepreneurial Vancouverites were selling them on Facebook Markeplace for $40 to $50.

The Friends and Family sale lasts until 10 pm Tuesday and the sale opens to the general public at 7 am on Wednesday. Shoppers can expect huge lineups on opening morning as well.

It’s the first Aritzia Warehouse Sale since before the pandemic, and many Metro Vancouverites have been waiting for the annual event to return to fill their closet with discounted items from the high-end retailer.

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale

Where: The Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

