Metro Vancouver's cranberry farm tours have to be on your fall bucket list

If you’ve ever wanted to wade around amongst the cranberries, then this fall is your chance.

The Riverside Cranberry Farm in Langley, about an hour’s drive from Vancouver, has self-guided tours during the harvest season from late September to October.

As they figure out the exact harvest dates, you can sign up to take a tour, and the bravest of visitors can even take the cranberry plunge.

That’s when you actually put on a pair of farm waders and find yourself wandering through a sea of floating berries.

There’s very limited availability for the plunge so get tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Even if you don’t get into the cranberry bog, the Harvest Walk around the perimeter of the field is such a unique experience. You’ll get to see glimpses of the harvesting process and see part of how the berries get from the earth to your plate.

There’s a self-guided audio tour around the farm activated by QR codes that will teach you more and more about cranberry farming. And you’re welcome to check out the fruit packing room, where they use antique cranberry cleaning equipment.

Tickets are on sale now, and you have to get them online in advance. More dates are expected to be added as the harvest season starts to shape up.

Also, when it launches for the first time this fall, you’ll be able to shop at their farm store during the entire harvest season. Shop fresh baked goods, farm-to-table products – and fresh cranberries. None of the canned stuff for you this Thanksgiving!