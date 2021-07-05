10 hidden gems to explore in Steveston

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Richmond’s quaint Steveston Village is something out of a storybook. Which is probably why so many TV shows and movies are filmed in the charming fishing village, including Once Upon a Time.

Its tucked-away eateries, mom-and-pop-style shops and sprawling boardwalk keep people coming back year-round, especially in the warmer months.

Whether you’re looking to take in the local history, enjoy a sweet snack or just soak up the views, a day spent in Steveston is never wasted.

Things to do in Steveston

Kove Kitchen

Discover this hidden gem with a scenic patio right on the boardwalk, where you can enjoy waterfront views while digging into your meal. Kove Kitchen is all about comfort food, with their menu boasting items like a butter chicken poutine, bangers & mash, seafood tagliatelle and the classic fish & chips. The eatery also makes a mean brunch on the weekends, which includes fried chicken & waffles, a breakfast poutine and a selection of bennys.

Address: 3900 Bayview Street, Richmond

Timothy's Frozen Yogurt

You can’t visit Steveston without making a point of stopping here. When you’re craving something refreshing and sweet, this is definitely the place to be. Timothy’s has been a staple in Steveston, serving up frozen yogurt and gelato in fresh waffle cones for 30 years. They have every possible flavour, including mixed berry, blueberry, mango, strawberry, peach and more. Plus, you can mix-and-match flavours to suit your taste buds.

Address: 3800 Bayview Street, Richmond

Steveston Pizza Company

This bustling eatery combines two foodie favourites: pizza and seafood. It’s best known for its extravagant pizza pies, including their C6, which costs a whopping $850 and includes a medley of tiger prawns, lobster ratatouille, smoked steelhead, caviar and Italian white truffles. But don’t worry, they have some (much) less expensive options on their menu too, including Japanese, Italian and West Coast-inspired pizzas.

Address: #100-3400 Moncton Street, Richmond

Little Mexico Cantina

Get a little taste of Mexico in the heart of Steveston Village at this cantina. It has everything you need for an authentic Mexican experience, including traditional appies, entrees and cocktails. Their menu includes a Mexican fish stew, as well as fajitas, tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, burritos and bowls.

Address: #150-3131 Chatham Street, Richmond

Juvelisto Design

Find the perfect gift for just about anyone in your life at this jeweller that specializes in creating one-of-a-kind pieces that will stand the test of time. Even if you don’t buy anything, it’s a fun spot to window shop, with so many unique collections to explore. Juvelisto also offers jewellery-making classes where you can bring your own vision to life.

Address: #120-3500 Moncton Street, Richmond

The Steveston Gift Company

This gift shop is the perfect place to find unique knick knacks and other novelty items you likely won’t find anywhere else in Richmond. Whether it’s home decor, clothing or wellness products, this shop has an endless array of items to peruse, and you probably won’t leave empty-handed.

Address: 3581 Moncton Street, Richmond

Gardenworks

Stop by this locally owned one-stop shop that has it all, from garden and outdoor supplies to home decor and specialty gift items. Shoppers will be able to find the most beautiful hanging baskets for their patio or backyard, as well as artwork, decor and other items for the home. The selection is also constantly changing, so there’s always something new to discover.

Address: 12311 No. 1 Road, Richmond

Garry Point Park

This is easily one of Richmond’s most beautiful parks, with lots of lush greenery, a beach area and plenty of picnic spots to explore. It offers spectacular views across the Salish Sea and on to Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. With big open fields, it’s also a popular spot to fly kites or even just to catch the sunset.

Address: 12011 7th Avenue, Richmond

Gulf of Georgia Cannery

Learn all about Steveston’s vast history at this national historic site that was built in 1894. The cannery gives visitors a glimpse into what it looked like back when it was the leading producer of salmon in BC. The museum features a number of interactive exhibits, as well as tours that help to demonstrate the important role the cannery played in the history of Canada’s west coast fishing industry.

Address: 12138 4th Avenue, Richmond

Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site

This place is a must for local history buffs. The historical landmark, known as the Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site, is made up of a series of riverfront historical buildings, which tell the tales of 19th-century canneries, boatyards, residences and stores. Visitors not only get an inside look at what was once a thriving community, but they can also observe ongoing boat restoration projects, all while taking in the waterfront views.

Address: 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond