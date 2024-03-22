6 recent celebrity restaurant sightings and shoutouts in Vancouver

Vancouver is known as Hollywood North for a reason – there are always plenty of major celebrity sightings since there’s always something going on.

And if there’s one thing we know about celebs, it’s that they love their food.

Lucky for them, Vancouver is full of fantastic restaurants, cafés, and bars, sure to please even the brightest of stars.

Vancouverites also happen to have eagle eyes when it comes to celeb sightings, so chances are if someone famous is eating at a restaurant here – or just giving it a shoutout and shiny seal of approval – we’re going to know all about it.

Here are some recent local celebrity sightings and shoutouts to know about.

American comedian Hasan Minhaj has a history of shouting out Canadian cities, and this time, he chose to give some major love to Vancouver.

The actor and television host, largely known for his Netflix series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj as well as his tenure on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah, was in Vancouver for three weeks for the Off With His Head comedy tour.

In an Instagram post, Minhaj called Vancouver a “beautiful” city and even added, “Dare I say, it’s like Seattle but cooler?”

On top of the general love, the comedian gave a shout-out to foodie spots The Lunch Lady and Seaport City Seafood.

Jamie Dornan braved the Hot Ones challenge and gave a special mention to Nook Restaurants through heavy breaths after some seriously spicy wings.

At around the 16-minute mark, Dornan describes how he makes “a great puttanesca” and how it’s all thanks to Nook Restaurants.

“We were filming in Vancouver,” Dornan said. “I went to this place all the time called the Nook. That was the first time I had puttanesca, and I basically copied their recipe.”

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey was been spotted dining at Mott 32 in Vancouver earlier this year, yet again.

The English actor, also known for their role in Game of Thrones, was at the location once again, a source close to the restaurant confirmed to Dished.

We’re told Ramsey was dining with Craig Mazin, co-creator, co-writer, and executive producer of The Last of Us, along with some friends.

“I’m excited — and I’ve been here before. I love Vancouver,” shared Danny Trejo in an Instagram video by Destination Vancouver, where the actor filmed an interview at a much-loved sushi spot, Tojo’s Restaurant.

When asked about his must-dos when he visits Vancouver, Trejo said it was exactly what he was doing during the interview — enjoying great food. It’s unclear what Trejo ended up ordering, but we know that whatever it was, he enjoyed it.

What does former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel love more than Winners and the YVR Airport? Well, the food scene in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, of course!

During her visit, Frankel made the rounds in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley hitting up so many delicious food stops.

So where did she end up visiting? Don’t worry, we’ve rounded up all the best spots on Frankel’s food tour. Keep reading to see if she hit up your favourite spot.

It’s no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in and around Vancouver earlier this year. The notable duo travelled to BC for the three-day Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in both Vancouver and Whistler.

The royal couple was seen out dining on Valentine’s Day in beautiful Whistler, and they also visited one of Vancouver’s notable dining establishments shortly after.

The one and only Vikram Vij posted a photo with the A-listers, with a caption reading “We were truly honoured to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dine with us at Vij’s last night.”

With files from Hanna McLean, Beth Rochester, and Marco Ovies