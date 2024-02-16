Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted at Vij's Restaurant in Vancouver
It’s no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in and around Vancouver. The notable duo travelled to BC for the three-day Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in both Vancouver and Whistler.
The royal couple was seen spending Valentine’s Day in beautiful Whistler, and they visited one of Vancouver’s notable dining establishments just last night.
The one and only Vikram Vij posted a photo with the A-listers on Friday morning, with a caption reading “We were truly honoured to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dine with us at Vij’s last night.”
The Indian restaurant is known for its inventive cuisine, great service, and signature dishes such as the Marinated Lamb Popsicles.
Before this most recent BC trip, the couple visited Vancouver in November, where they made a surprise appearance at a Vancouver Canucks game.
Prince Harry performed the ceremonial puck drop at the NHL game that also featured the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena, just as his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, did 21 years earlier.
During the visit, Markle also dropped by a local Vancouver non-profit organization, Justice for Girls, to meet with volunteers and staff.
With files from Nikitha Martins