Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted at Vij's Restaurant in Vancouver

It’s no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in and around Vancouver. The notable duo travelled to BC for the three-day Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in both Vancouver and Whistler.

The royal couple was seen spending Valentine’s Day in beautiful Whistler, and they visited one of Vancouver’s notable dining establishments just last night.

The one and only Vikram Vij posted a photo with the A-listers on Friday morning, with a caption reading “We were truly honoured to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dine with us at Vij’s last night.”

The Indian restaurant is known for its inventive cuisine, great service, and signature dishes such as the Marinated Lamb Popsicles.