In the latest round of celebrity shoutouts of Vancouver restaurants, one popular Italian spot was recognized by none other than Mr. Grey himself.

Jamie Dornan braved the Hot Ones challenge and gave a special mention to Nook Restaurants through heavy breaths after some seriously spicy wings.

At around the 16-minute mark, Dornan describes how he makes “a great puttanesca” and how it’s all thanks to Nook Restaurants.

“We were filming in Vancouver,” Dornan said. “I went to this place all the time called the Nook. That was the first time I had puttanesca, and I basically copied their recipe.”

It sounds like the actor stays true to the tomato-based pasta dish of anchovies, olives, and capers, with Dornan sharing that he does “add a bit of spice into it.” It seems that he has a thing for spicy food.

Nook restaurants took to Instagram to share its delight at the shoutout, writing, “Yep, we’re fangirling hard. Thanks for the compliment Jamie.”