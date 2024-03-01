“I’m excited — and I’ve been here before. I love Vancouver,” shared Danny Trejo in an Instagram video by Destination Vancouver, where the actor filmed an interview at a much-loved sushi spot, Tojo’s Restaurant.

When asked about his must-dos when he visits Vancouver, Trejo said it was exactly what he was doing during the interview — enjoying great food. It’s unclear what Trejo ended up ordering, but we know that whatever it was, he enjoyed it.

Trejo also had some more kind words for Vancouver aside from raving about the food scene.

“It is one of the best cities in the Northern Hemisphere to walk,” he said. “You can literally take off walking, and as long as you stay straight, you won’t get lost.”

“And even if you get lost, everybody wants to help you.”

Trejo was recently in town for Fan Expo Vancouver alongside other celebrities like Giancarlo Esposito, who also had some nice things to say about Vancouver.

Tojo’s is no stranger to celebrity sightings, with Ed Sheeran dining at the restaurant just last year.

