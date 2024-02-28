"Town of treasures": Bethenny Frankel is obsessed with Abbotsford 

Despite people discouraging her from venturing out of Vancouver and into Abbotsford, Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel visited the city and is so glad she did.

“Everyone told me that there was nothing going on in Abbotsford — that it was farmland and there’s nothing to do,” she said on TikTok. “And I think it’s one of the most interesting towns I’ve ever been in.”

Since arriving in Vancouver, Frankel has been taking her fans on a TikTok tour of her trip, documenting her food and shopping journeys.

On Wednesday, she posted a video of her at Re:vive Boutique Bistro shopping and exclaiming how cute the hidden gem was.

As she went through the bistro menu, she said she felt as if she was in Tulum, Mexico.

“This is a town of treasures that nobody knows about. The Lord’s work came right into Abbotsford turned this place upside down. Now… everyone’s going to come to Abbotsford,” she said.



And she’s not wrong.

After sharing clips of the sweet feta board and hats sold at Re:vive Boutique Bistro, her comments were filled with locals and travellers saying they’ll need to make time to visit the city.

In another video, Frankel also shared all the delicious cakes offered at Afterthoughts Cafe.

“Very cute place. Recommend.”

Frankel tried the cafe’s weirdo vegan date bar.



Over the weekend, she showed some love for Abbotsford’s Winners.

In a video posted to TikTok, Frankel shows her trip to Canada’s TJ Maxx equivalent and gushes about all the items the store has to offer.



“I like Abbotsford a lot… Does everyone think I’m like spending my days at the Met Gala? Why would anyone think I wouldn’t like this area? It’s so cute,” she added in a video. “Am I nuts?”

With files from Beth Rochester