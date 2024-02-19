Say what you want about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but the buzz-worthy duo certainly has some good taste in grub.

It’s no secret the notable pair were in Vancouver and Whistler last week to attend a three-day Invictus Games One Year to Go event.

The couple was spotted out and about in Whistler and dining at one of Vancouver’s best Indian restaurants, Vij’s, too.

While we saw the famous folks strolling around Whistler Village thanks to teenager Sophia Bailey’s quick pics, we didn’t have any intel as to where they may have dined in the famous ski town.

Now, thanks to the infamous pseudonymous Instagram account, DeuxMoi, we know.

The celebrity gossip account received a tip and video from a diner at Whistler’s Il Caminetto restaurant who spotted Harry and Meghan on Valentine’s Day, according to a post.

Il Caminetto is known for its exceptional service and Italian fare, so it’s no surprise the A-listers ended up at the Toptable Restaurant for the celebratory day of love.

Other recent star sightings in Whistler include Hugh Grant, Logan Paul and Mike Majlak, and Vanessa Bryant.

