Mister Ice Cream Robson Street: Inside the new sweet spot opening soon

We’ve known something sweet was coming to 1193 Robson Street for a while, but Mister’s new location has been very hush-hush up until now when it came to details.

Dished was so excited to step into the third location for the much-loved local ice cream purveyor to get a look (and taste) of what downtown dwellers and visitors can expect from the new Robson Street outpost.

Co-owners Michael Lai and Tommy Choi first opened Mister in Yaletown in 2016. Since then, the duo has been growing the much-loved concept.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new adventure and share our passion for delicious ice cream with the vibrant community of Robson Street,” says Lai.

“We can’t wait to create memorable moments and sweet experiences for everyone who visits our new shop.”

Inspired by a snowy mountain cave, the interior of the fresh 768 sq ft space was designed by Scott and Scott Architects, a Vancouver-based design firm that also worked with the Mister team on their Yaletown and Kitsilano locations.

While the interior might look different than the other two shops, Mister Robson will be serving up the brand’s signature array of rotating, made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream, available by the scoop or pint, as well as ice cream sandwiches, ice cream bars, and frozen bananas.

There will, however, be some new menu additions here.

This includes a peanut butter dip option, ube ice cream, and the Breakfast Toast Frozen Banana made from peanut butter dip, mini Cinnamon Toast Crunch bits, and drizzled with syrup to finish.

On top of all of that, Mister says a brand-new signature creative confection is launching at its downtown location later this spring.

Expect to devour the ice cream bun, aka liquid nitrogen ice cream sandwiched between fluffy cream buns. We’ll share more on that later.

Come opening, the eight-seat Robson Street storefront will operate daily from 2 to 10 pm.

The team is aiming for an early April launch. We’ll keep you posted when an exact opening date is announced. Stay tuned!

Mister Ice Cream — Robson

Address: 1193 Robson Street, Vancouver

