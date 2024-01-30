The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has been spotted dining at Mott 32 in Vancouver, yet again.

The English actor, also known for their role in Game of Thrones, was at the location over the weekend, a source close to the restaurant confirmed to Dished.

We’re told Ramsey was dining with Craig Mazin, co-creator, co-writer, and executive producer of The Last of Us, along with some friends.

The high-end restaurant is known for its innovative Chinese dishes and top-notch wine list.

Ramsey isn’t the only star that’s popped into the West Georgia Street destination lately; the one and only Will Ferrell was seen there recently, as well as Freddie Highmore, star of The Good Doctor.

We’re told Highmore was there over the weekend.

The Last of Us is currently filming its second season in Vancouver, so it should come as no surprise to hear that the cast has been spotted eating at local spots, including Afghan restaurant Zarak earlier this month.