"It’s like Seattle but cooler": Hasan Minhaj shares Vancouver culinary highlights
American comedian Hasan Minhaj has a history of shouting out Canadian cities, and this time, he chose to give some major love to Vancouver.
The actor and television host, largely known for his Netflix series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj as well as his tenure on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah, was in Vancouver for three weeks for the Off With His Head comedy tour.
Minhaj added an extra show to the Vancouver stretch of the tour, making that three performances in total.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday morning, Minhaj called Vancouver a “beautiful” city and even added, “Dare I say, it’s like Seattle but cooler?”
On top of the general love, the comedian gave a shout-out to foodie spots The Lunch Lady and Seaport City Seafood.
