Bethenny Frankel devoured the food scene in and around Vancouver

What does former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel love more than Winners and the YVR Airport? Well, the food scene in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, of course!

During her visit, Frankel made the rounds in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley hitting up so many delicious food stops.

So where did she end up visiting? Don’t worry, we’ve rounded up all the best spots on Frankels food tour. Keep reading to see if she hit up your favourite spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE OFFICIAL JOE & THE JUICE (@joeandthejuice)

Frankel ordered the Spicy Tunacado from Joe & The Juice at YVR airport and seemed to really enjoy it. She said it had “a lot of flavour” and that the jalapeño was “zippity” (whatever that means).

Address: 3211 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond

Phone: 604-303-9957

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaiiwala ®️ Canada 🇨🇦 (@chaiiwalaca)

Frankel dug into many sweets during her time at Chaiiwala in Abbotsford. Some of the items she got were the caramel cake, red velvet, and chai. She also walked out with a package of Parle Hide & Seek Fab Cookies, which she said were “thicker and crispier than an Oreo but DAVOON.”

Address: #103 2777 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-758-0523

View this post on Instagram A post shared by abbotsfordbingsu, abbotsfordbubbletea,abbotsforddessert (@2scoops_cafe)

Frankel said 2Scoops had “AMAZING Asian-inspired desserts” when she visited. She ended up ordering the tiramisu bingsoo, a green yogurt smoothie with pearls, and a chocolate taiyaki. It all sounds delicious to us.

Address: #102 33640 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-744-3354

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cream Pony Donuts and Southern Fried Chicken (@creampony)

Frankel said this was the “best chocolate honey-dipped donut” she’s ever had. There’s not much more we can say. Do yourself a favour and grab one of these Frankel-approved donuts.

Address: 111 1st Street E, North Vancouver (around back in Lolo Lane)

Phone: 604-770-0177

“I can’t believe this is real” is what Frankel said while eating at the Lobby Lounge located inside the Fairmont Pacific Rim. She ended up ordering the truffle tofu motoyaki roll, torched Hokkaido scallop and sweet shrimp, gomae, and then she dug into the RawBar salad.

Address: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-5557

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I am thai 🇹🇭 (@iamthairestaurant)

While Frankel was not the biggest fan of the eggplant dish with tofu that she ordered, she had nothing but good things to say about the papaya salad and tom yum noodle soup. We’d call that a win.

Address: 33370 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-744-1245

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Re:vive Boutique Bistro (@reviveboutiquebistro)

Frankel shared clips of the sweet feta board and hats sold at Re:vive Boutique Bistro and showed some love for Abbotsford. “Everyone told me that there was nothing going on in Abbotsford — that it was farmland and there’s nothing to do,” she said on TikTok. “And I think it’s one of the most interesting towns I’ve ever been in.”

Address: 33757 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-556-0568

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afterthoughts Desserts (@afterthoughtsrestaurant)

Frankel also shared with her followers all the delicious cakes offered at Afterthoughts Cafe. She said it was a “very cute place” and tried the cafe’s weirdo vegan date bar.

Address: Central Park Village, 3050 Gladwin Road Unit 100, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-850-1014

Instagram

Based on a recommendation from Jerrica Hackett, owner of Good Wolf Cafe & Co. (which is set to reopen at a new location in Maple Ridge), Frankel said it was not only the best hot dog she’s ever had in her life but also the “best food review” she’s ever done.

Address: 32533 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford

Phone: 250-384-0403

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok