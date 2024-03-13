By now you’ve likely heard of former Real Housewife of New York star Bethenny Frankel’s adventures eating and exploring in and around Vancouver.

In addition to majorly hyping up the City of Abbotsford and at this point, dozens of Vancouver shops and restaurants, the television personality is shouting out YVR Airport.

“Never in my life have I been to an airport this early, but, the Vancouver one, looks like a good one,” she said in a TikTok.

Frankel chronicles her exploration of a store in the airport, walking viewers through everything from snacks to skincare.

“Snack game is looking legitimate,” Frankel says while panning from shelf to shelf.

At the end of this review, the podcast host states the market was “the best-ever airport store I’ve seen.”

That’s high praise coming from the jet-setting reality star.

The opinionated New Yorker was in town filming a “secret movie project,” and Frankel, known for her upfront commentary and musings on basically anything and everything, shared notes on her time in Vancouver the entire time.

