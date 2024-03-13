FoodFood News

"US, please take note!" Bethenny Frankel's review of YVR Airport goes viral

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Mar 13 2024, 8:13 pm
"US, please take note!" Bethenny Frankel's review of YVR Airport goes viral
@bethennyfrankel/TikTok

By now you’ve likely heard of former Real Housewife of New York star Bethenny Frankel’s adventures eating and exploring in and around Vancouver.

In addition to majorly hyping up the City of Abbotsford and at this point, dozens of Vancouver shops and restaurants, the television personality is shouting out YVR Airport.

“Never in my life have I been to an airport this early, but, the Vancouver one, looks like a good one,” she said in a TikTok.

Frankel chronicles her exploration of a store in the airport, walking viewers through everything from snacks to skincare.

“Snack game is looking legitimate,” Frankel says while panning from shelf to shelf.

At the end of this review, the podcast host states the market was “the best-ever airport store I’ve seen.”

That’s high praise coming from the jet-setting reality star.

@bethennyfrankel Forgot to share this on my way home from Canada. Will the aiport in Australia measure up??🤔 #airport #vancouver #traveltok #foodreview #travellife #dutyfree #snacks #salads #traveltips #drunkelephant #organized ♬ original sound – Bethenny Frankel

The opinionated New Yorker was in town filming a “secret movie project,” and Frankel, known for her upfront commentary and musings on basically anything and everything, shared notes on her time in Vancouver the entire time.

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop