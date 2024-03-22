7 Metro Vancouver restaurant closures we learned about this week

Restaurant closure news is nothing new to us here at Dished, but this week felt particularly rough when it came to word of food spots halting operations.

From longtime plant-based spots to an NSFW destination for sweet treats. Here are seven Metro Vancouver restaurant closures we learned about this week.

Please note some of these spots have already closed, and some will do so imminently.

The 3941 Main Street restaurant opened in 2016. Its sister spot, The Acorn, a celebrated vegan and vegetarian fine dining concept, is located just steps away.

The Arbor was known for its plant-based comfort classics and tucked-away garden patio, too. This spot is set to close on April 7. Be sure to pop in before then.

Address: 3941 Main Street, Vancouver

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Finch’s is closing the doors to its location at 353 West Pender Street.

An employee at Finch’s confirmed with Dished over the phone that its last day at this location will be March 22.

Address: 353 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Opened in 2016, Smithe Salad was a “family-run business that believed in and felt passionate about fresh foods.”