7 Metro Vancouver restaurant closures we learned about this week
Restaurant closure news is nothing new to us here at Dished, but this week felt particularly rough when it came to word of food spots halting operations.
From longtime plant-based spots to an NSFW destination for sweet treats. Here are seven Metro Vancouver restaurant closures we learned about this week.
Please note some of these spots have already closed, and some will do so imminently.
The Arbor
The 3941 Main Street restaurant opened in 2016. Its sister spot, The Acorn, a celebrated vegan and vegetarian fine dining concept, is located just steps away.
The Arbor was known for its plant-based comfort classics and tucked-away garden patio, too. This spot is set to close on April 7. Be sure to pop in before then.
Address: 3941 Main Street, Vancouver
Finch’s — West Pender Street
View this post on Instagram
We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Finch’s is closing the doors to its location at 353 West Pender Street.
An employee at Finch’s confirmed with Dished over the phone that its last day at this location will be March 22.
Address: 353 W Pender Street, Vancouver
Smithe Salad
Opened in 2016, Smithe Salad was a “family-run business that believed in and felt passionate about fresh foods.”
It was best known for its extensive salad bar, as well as its juice and smoothie bar, a hot bar with different soups and proteins, and grocery items.
Address: 191 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Chef Hung Kerrisdale
View this post on Instagram
A representative of the noodle chain told Dished that Chef Hung’s Kerrisdale location has officially closed.
They said that the “lease term had ended at the location,” and they’re on the lookout for “other suitable locations.”
Address: 2028 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Rinconcito Salvadoreño
View this post on Instagram
Salvadorian restaurant Rinconcito Salvadoreño announced on its social media that it’ll be closing its doors.
“We would like to thank our staff, past and present, for being such an integral part of our business and for helping us to provide so many wonderful experiences to our countless guests over the years,” shared the restaurant.
Rinconcito Salvadoreño’s last day of operation will be March 30, 2024.
Address: 2062 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Kazu Japanese
View this post on Instagram
After 10 years of business, Kazu Japanese restaurant is permanently closing its doors.
“After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently,” shared Kazu in an Instagram post.
Kazu’s last day will be April 7, so you still have some time to enjoy one last meal before it closes for good.
Address: 4332 Hastings Street, Burnaby
7-inch Waffle House
View this post on Instagram
7-inch Waffle House took Metro Vancouver by storm when it first launched in 2022 at a Richmond pop-up store. Soon after, it moved into its brick-and-mortar spot in Mount Pleasant at 223 W Broadway, Vancouver.
Unfortunately, the NSFW waffle shop has now announced it’ll be closing.
The dessert shop’s last day of operation in Mount Pleasant will be March 31.
Address: 223 W Broadway #107, Vancouver
With files from Marco Ovies