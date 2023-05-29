21 best Vancouver food events to check out in June

Vancouver’s food events have really heated up this month, with a whopping 21 notable things happening this June.

From cultural food fests to cider festivals to night markets to patio pop-ups, there’s truly something for every taste.

Here are some of the food and drink event highlights happening in Vancouver this June.

One-time only events

The 2023 West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest takes place from June 2 to 3, with a free festival program that includes live performances, a kids’ zone and art stations, and of course, delicious eats and drinks. Guests can stop by the International Lounge to try mouthwatering flavours from around the world in a licensed venue.

When: June 2 and 3, 2023

Time: Friday: 4 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 11 am to 9:30 pm

Where: Ambleside Park – 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Admission: Free

Halal Ribfest – Vancouver

Founded in Toronto last year, The Halal Ribfest is set to be a much bigger event this year, with stops in BC, Alberta, Ontario, and several American states. The tour, which kicks off in Vancouver, will feature over 25 food vendors, including Nuba, Mr. Pretzels, Mr. Ali Baba, Roasted Revolution, and more.

When: June 2 to 4, 2023; Friday from 4 pm to 10 pm; Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm; and Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Holland Park, 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Tickets: From $9.84 per person

Hats Off Day in Burnaby Heights will take place on Saturday, June 3 on Hastings Street between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road. The long-running free festival — which is called Hats Off Day because it’s a day for local businesses to “take their hats off” to their community – features live performances, kid-friendly activities, and, of course, plenty of delicious food.

When: June 3, 2023

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Hastings Street, between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby

Cost: Free

The BC Cider Festival, the province’s most comprehensive cider event, is heading to North Vancouver this summer. The fourth annual event is set to officially return this year on June 3 from 2 pm to 6 pm, bringing more than 30 local and international cideries together, all in one place.

Taking place at North Vancouver’s charming and historic venue The Pipe Shop, the one-day event will wrap up BC Cider Week and will bring together both cider drinkers and makers.

When: June 3 from 2 pm to 6 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online as of April 6

Drag Superstar Afternoon Tea at H Tasting Lounge

Head to H Tasting Lounge for a fabulous sweet and savoury feast featuring drag performances from Kendall Gender, Tiffany Ann Co, Jaylene Tyme, and Rose Butch. Upon arrival, guests will receive a surprise sparkling cocktail, plus premium champagnes will be available as well.

When: Sunday, June 4 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Where: The Westin Bayshore, 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $99 per person

Torafuku x Jeju Collaboration

Torafuku will be welcoming Tofino restaurant Jeju for a two-day pop-up and one evening collaboration dinner this month. On June 5 and 6, diners will be able to explore the flavours of Jeju through the dishes of executive chef Yunyoung Kim, including famous Jeju galbi and kimchi. On June 7, the two eateries will be joining forces for a dinner experience.

When: June 5 to 7

Where: Torafuku, 958 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $85

Chef Showcase Pop-Up Dinner

Chef instructors and students from the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts will be joining forces on June 7 for a special dinner highlighting the flavours of the season. The multi-course tasting menu will feature ingredients from local farms, such as rhubarb, strawberries, coriander, lovage, baby leeks, English peas, and cherries. Two different curated wines will be served alongside, available by the glass or bottle. Tickets are $85 per person.

When: Wednesday, June 7 at 6 pm

Where: Blue Hat Cafe, 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Tickets: $85 per person

Juke & Krug Break The Industry

Juke Fried Chicken’s sister spot the Chickadee Room will be partnering up with Louis Henrion of Krug Champagne for a specialty dinner created by Head Chef Bryan Satterford. Tickets include a selection of snack plates, three pours of champagne, and some cocktail pairings.

When: Wednesday, June 7 at 5:30 pm or 8 pm

Where: Chickadee Room, 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $175 per person

One of the city’s most popular Japanese cultural festivals is officially returning for its summer edition. The Japan Market Summer Festival 2023 will take place at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.

This awesome summer market is especially food-focused this year and will feature several food trucks and food vendors, all centering on Japanese cuisine.

When: Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4

Celebrating Italian culture and heritage, the festival returns in full from a three-year hiatus like a phoenix rising. In fact, this year’s theme is Rinascimento – Renaissance.

On Sunday, June 11, 14 blocks of Commercial Drive will burst into life and the colours of the Italian flag. From fashion shows and Vespas to concerts and a pasta-eating contest, this is one of the can’t-miss summer events of the year, especially if you love to eat.

When: Sunday, June 11

Where: Commercial Drive

Cost: Free!

Gérard Bertrand Wine Dinner

The second in a series of events at Acre Through the Seasons’, this special dinner on Tuesday, June 13 will feature wines from French producer Gérard Bertrand. Chefs Lew and Tsang have curated a lavish five-course pairing menu, highlighting the delicate nuances of these world-renowned, certified biodynamic wines.

When: Tuesday, June 13 from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Acre Through the Seasons, 8400 West Road #115, Richmond

Tickets: $159 per person

The annual Beer by the Pier presented by Darwin Properties Ltd. is happening on Saturday, June 17 at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver. The delicious event features over a dozen breweries and distilleries and is an important fundraiser for Family Services of the North Shore (FSNS). Tickets are on sale now.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2023 is taking over Swangard Stadium on Sunday, June 18 for its annual fundraising event, and we’ve got the lowdown on all the great vendors coming for the festivities. The 19+ event will be serving refreshing beverages from a variety of local faves, including Dageraad Brewing, Kits Beach Beer Company, Luppolo Brewing, Pacific Breeze Winery, Taylight Brewing, Twin Sails Brewing, and Dead Frog Brewery.

Food trucks on-site to sate your appetite include mouth-watering Mexican dishes by Ay! Mamacita, sizzling eats by Burgerholic and Mr. Tube Steak, and cool treats by Crema Ice Cream.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

Squamish Vegan Festival The Squamish Vegan Festival will be the first of its kind in North America, offering a vegan campout in a zero-waste, wellness festival setting. Guests can expect plant gardening and vegan cooking workshops, wellness activities (including yoga, breathwork, and aerial silks lessons), sound healing, drop-in therapy sessions, and other community-minded activities during the festival. On the food side of things, numerous food trucks will be dishing up delicious vegan eats, all served in completely reusable containers ensuring that there will be absolutely zero waste following the event’s wrap-up. When: June 16 to 18

Where: Loggers Field, Squamish

Tickets: From $60 Greek Day on Broadway Greek Day on Broadway, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, will take place on Sunday, June 25, in a five-block stretch from McDonald to Blenheim Street. The event is the largest one-day Greek festival in Vancouver, attracting more than 100,000 people every year. The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more. When: June 25, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver

Admission: Free

Recurring events The Vegan Market Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market is gearing up for a busy summer season, and foodies and shoppers will want to join the fun. The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its bi-weekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 8 at The Waldorf Hotel. The plant-based food-fuelled parties invite guests to enjoy a drink while you shop from local businesses, makers, and brands. When: June 8, June 22, July 13, July 27, August 3, August 17, August 31, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, plus a location to be announced.

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free. Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series 2023 This year, the brewery will be celebrating its seventh year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers. The three-show outdoor concert series will take place on June 17, July 15, and August 12 this summer, right at the brewery’s spacious outdoor area in East Van. When: June 17, July 15, and August 12

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Online Patio Pop-Up at Fairmont Pacific Rim Starting June 1, the hotel’s award-winning culinary team, in partnership with Westbank, will host a handful of featured chefs throughout the season. Chefs will create a summer dish that will be available for four days on the Pac Rim Patio, and a portion of the proceeds from each featured item purchased will be donated to the BC Hospitality Foundation. Published on Main — Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson: Thursday, June 1 – Sunday, June 4 Burdock & Co — Chef Andrea Carlson: Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18 Anh & Chi — Chef Lý Nguyen and Chef Vincent Nguyen: Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 2 When: Various dates

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim, 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver Richmond Night Market North America’s largest night market is set to officially kick off this week on April 28. The dates are set and the theme is Summer Wonderland. We know there will be over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out come launch. When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks. When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free