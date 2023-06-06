Ever wanted to make it to the legendary Calgary Stampede but haven’t quite been able to swing it?

Lucky for us Vancouverites, one iconic local pub is set to throw its very own Stampede-style party later this month.

The Cambie, known for its good times and cheap beer, is hosting The Cambie Stampede: A Wild West Country Party on June 16.

Not only will there be live country bands, a Wild West-themed carnival (complete with lassoing, shooting targets, and other classic cowboy games), and delicious BBQ-style eats, but guests will also get the chance to win tickets to the actual Calgary Stampede.

The event will run from 4:30 pm to 3 am, with live music scheduled for 6 pm, 9 pm, and 12 am.

In addition to BBQ and refreshing beverages to match, a Jack Daniels tasting will also be offered.

Limited early bird tickets are available now, and cowboy boots, hats, and other Western attire are more than encouraged.

Those who hope to win tickets to the Calgary Stampede will have to stick around for the raffle, which will happen at some point in the evening.

The Cambie Stampede: A Wild West Country Party

When: Friday, June 16 at 4:30 pm until Saturday, June 17 at 3 am

Where: The Cambie Bar & Grill, 300 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Early bird for $10 per person