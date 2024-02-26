9 hottest new restaurants and cafes in Vancouver

New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are some noteworthy new restaurants and food spots in and around Vancouver that you need to try.

Folks can finally check out the 80-seat restaurant, which is open daily from 11 am to 9 pm, offering its signature Sanuki-style udon noodles, tempura, and rice bowls for lunch and dinner.

Situated at 589 Beatty Street, Dished Vancouver got a sneak peek of the 3,500 sq ft space a few weeks back, and it’s safe to say we (and you) are pretty excited about this one.

Address: 589 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Industry Apizza is open and operating inside longtime Commercial Drive staple St. Augustine’s.

The gastropub is mainly known for its huge beer selection (60+ taps) and its laid-back come-as-you-are vibe, and now, it’s cooking up a Connecticut specialty.

Address: 2360 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Situated in downtown Vancouver inside the HSBC building at 885 W Georgia Street, Nami’s permanent cafe is located right in the lobby.

You may remember the food cart’s pop-up at the Bentall Centre, where Nami was pouring up classic Vietnamese coffee. Let’s just say if you liked that operation, you’ll love this one.

Address: HSBC building — 885 W Georgia Street, Vancouver (Inside the lobby)

This new brunch destination was recently launched in West Vancouver’s Ambleside neighbourhood, but based on the steady flow of patrons who popped in during our Thursday morning visit, it felt like a place that’s been a part of the neighbourhood for much longer.

Owner Ophelia Arida aims to offer a taste of France’s iconic cafe and bistro culture with Mèreon. The North Shore resident was inspired by her many visits to the European country.

Address: 1479 Clyde Avenue, West Vancouver

Ho Yuen is serving up Hong Kong family-style breakfast and lunch items, as well as some freshly baked pastries made in-house from the bakery at the back of the restaurant.

The cafe has been operating in Hong Kong for over 50 years, and this marks its first Vancouver location, which is being run by the second generation of the original owners of the spot in Hong Kong.

Address: #113-1750 West 75th Avenue, Vancouver

Kitsilano’s popular Mexican-style cantina Lucky Taco is now open in Vancouver’s River District neighbourhood.

On the menu, you can expect the restaurant’s signature tacos, small plates, nachos, grilled street corn, margaritas, and a great selection of tequila and mezcal.

The new space by Gooseneck Hospitality is 1,050 square feet and offers 30 seats, with a 25-seat patio expected to open in spring.

Address: 8547 River District Crossing, Vancouver

What started as an “all-women social enterprise” offering catered Syrian food has just opened its first brick-and-mortar cafe space.

Tayybeh, located at 2836 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver, will offer its signature mezzes in addition to a selection of espresso drinks.

Address: 2836 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

It’s a good day to be a pizza lover in Vancouver, as we’ve got some news you’ll be thrilled by. The long-awaited Bufala River District has shared its opening date, and it’s very soon.

Located at 3489 Sawmill Crescent, the 80-seat Italian-inspired pizzeria is nearly ready to welcome its first patrons inside.

You might find this new spot open ahead of its official March 1 launch day. Soft opening dates are a possibility, we’re told.

Address: 3489 Sawmill Crescent, Vancouver

Vancouver’s West End is about to get more flavourful. The highly anticipated new Sula Davie Street location is nearing its opening date of February 28.

Dished stepped in to check out the space and the menu ahead of its official launch, almost a year after the third outpost from the group was first announced.

Address: 1708 Davie Street, Vancouver

