Foodies in this city have a lot to be excited about in 2024, and one of the most highly anticipated restaurant openings is almost upon us: Marugame Udon Vancouver.

Japan’s famous Sanuki-style udon spot is nearly ready to welcome patrons into its first-ever Canadian location in downtown Vancouver.

The brand is known for its theatre-like atmosphere, and noodles with a signature “Marugame texture” — aka thick, chewy, and slightly firmer than you might find other udon noodles.

This concept hails from Japan, where it was first founded in the year 2000.

Now with more than 1,000 locations worldwide in eight countries, this spot has amassed a cult following of folks who love its deep-fried crispy tempura and handmade udon noodles made fresh.

For those in need of a refresher, the soon-to-be-open restaurant is located at 589 Beatty Street, just a short walk from local attractions and landmarks like BC Place, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, and Rogers Arena.

It’s also conveniently situated near Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain station.

Dished stepped in to check out the space ahead of the opening.

At Marugame, noodles are hand-cut and boiled on the spot, so the open kitchen is key for those who aim to get a glimpse of their orders being made.

Major elements of the ~80-seat restaurant are mostly in, minus the large, central communal table that will be placed in the spacious dining area on the left side of the restaurant.

Marugame’s branding is prominently displayed around the restaurant, as is imagery relating to its story.

When it comes to the menu here, we don’t have a finalized one to share just yet. What you can expect, though, is its signature udon bowls and golden-fried tempura, as well as affordable price points and vegetarian options.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

Marugame Udon

Address: 589 Beatty Street, Vancouver

