Sula Davie Street: First look inside the highly anticipated new restaurant

Vancouver’s West End is about to get more flavourful. The highly anticipated new Sula Davie Street location is nearing its opening date.

Dished stepped in to check out the space and the menu ahead of its official launch, almost a year after the third outpost from the group was first announced.

The Concept + Space

Sula’s new outpost is located at 1708 Davie Street, one block from English Bay Beach. The address was formerly home to Kesari Kitchen, and before that, Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante.

While Sula’s other two outposts are rooted in a traditional Indian dining concept, the Davie Street location will offer an innovative and modern take on the cuisine.

The space reflects this shift to a more contemporary vibe as well. It underwent major renovations and has that new restaurant smell to prove it.

Stepping in, you’re met with a dazzling dining room designed by Vancouver-based architect David Wong, principal of WHG Designs. You can’t miss the multi-colour wonder that is, aside from the impressive bar, the major design highlight here for us.

To the left of the stained glass feature wall are comfy banquettes, and down the stairs to the right, a wall of decorative, coloured mirrors leads to the other side of the dining room.

Above the space, there are large mirrored planters suspended. Even with the film on the windows, the space feels bright, so we can’t imagine the light when it’s removed and all is said and done.

The Menu

Sula Davie Street’s culinary team is led by Executive Chef Balvant “Bal” Ajagaonkar.

With numerous culinary accolades under his belt, Chef Bal started his cooking career at age 15 in his hometown resort community of Malvan on India’s West Coast.

“We are taking cherished family recipes and the heritage Indian flavours that we grew up with and adapting them for today’s modern diner,” says Chef Bal.

“It’s a delicate balance of paying homage to the spice mixtures perfected over centuries while introducing innovative elements to the dishes to present them in different ways.”

During our visit, we were able to check out several dishes from the new restaurant’s menu, including Crispy Pomfret Tawa Fry, a whole pomfret marinated in black pepper, fennel, red chilli, and kokum.

The fish is coated with semolina and pan-fried, then served with a side of corn and cranberry.

Another plate worth highlighting is the Aagri-style shrimp. Marinated in a blend of traditional masalas and served with tempered cabbage, this dish could easily be shared at a table or eaten solo… we know we could certainly manage.

This was a standout for us.

On top of those bites, we suspect the Kashmiri Chops will be a crowd favourite once Sula opens its doors. These tender lamb chops are marinated in a rich blend of Kashmiri spices and saffron.

When it comes to beverages, Sula is packing some heat in the form of a drink program by beverage consultant Jeff Savage.

Savage is well-known for his myriad of awards and achievements. A few include being a part of the Botanist Team that won the Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022 Cocktail Award and being named Canada’s 100 Best Bartender of the Year in 2020.

Savage walked us through a few of his creations while we were onsite.

Bollywood Nights is a delightful shaken concoction made with Cognac, Sula’s kola tonic, and lemon.

The Makara Highball, on the other hand, is a stirred sip featuring vodka, ginger liqueur, makrut lime, coconut soda, and acidity.

We can’t wait to see the room full of patrons and when the warmer months come, a patio here too.

Sula Davie Street is slated to open soon. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Address: 1708 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

