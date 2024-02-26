Little Miss Coffee Company to moonlight inside Capital City Arcade

A popular Metro Vancouver arcade will be turning into a cafe during its non-operating weekend hours.

Capital City Arcade took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“We have been brainstorming ideas of what to do with our space during the times when the arcade is not running,” shared the arcade. “We hate that our store front is a ‘dark’ space on the street during the weekday and we have a kitchen space that has been unused since 2020.”

The coffee bar will be run by Michelle Lougheed of Little Miss Coffee Company, which is a food trailer that operates around Metro Vancouver.

While you’ll be able to find your favourite Little Miss Coffee Company offerings, the coffee shop also promises it will be switching things up.

“We will also be changing things up with coffee offerings featuring various local roasters as well as some exciting additions to our baked goods in the coming week,” shared Little Miss Coffee on its Instagram story.

“We will also be stocking the BEST pies from Red Couch Bakery starting Tuesday. You can purchase by slice or whole pies.”

While the cafe will be operating inside the arcade, the arcade will not be available during the coffee bar’s hours. However, there will be seating inside for you to stop and enjoy your beverage.

Little Miss Coffee Company will be at Capital City Arcade Monday to Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

Capital City Arcade x Little Miss Coffee Company

Address: 457A E Columbia Street, New Westminster

