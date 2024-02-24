"Beat it": Heirloom restaurant not shying away from social media criticism

Heirloom restaurant recently announced plans to close following a controversial decision to add meat items to its menu, but the establishment is still making waves online.

On Thursday, February 22, TikTok user @beautycorner.ca shared a post about some questionable comments from the restaurant in response to criticisms from customers.

In an interesting move, Heirloom actually shared the TikTok as a story on its Instagram page the next day.

In response to the TikTok video, many were quite surprised, if not entertained.

One user wrote, “This is incredible. More please!”

“Honestly not surprised,” said another user.

“I’ve been to Heirloom once and the service was so utterly terrible.”

In our story about Heirloom adding meat items to its menu, we did feature some of the bold comments from the restaurant.

A user commented on a post from Heirloom, stating, “Shame on you for always being ‘just vegetarian’ and now adding meat to your menu.”

Heirloom responded to that comment: “Your shame has missed the mark. We feel no shame, at least for the menu.”

“Isn’t it great that the world is big enough for everybody and all their ideas and opinions? I have a new puppy so I’m as happy as can be. Wish you well,” it added.

It also wrote that it’s a shame that a minority of the “compassionate vegan” crowd are so “mean-spirited and evil.”

Despite announcing its closure, Heirloom has remained fairly active on Instagram.

We’ve reached out to Heirloom for comment.

What do you make of Heirloom’s interesting social media behaviour?