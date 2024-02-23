L'aromas to open new location in Metro Vancouver next month
A popular Metro Vancouver cafe and bakeshop is gearing up to open its fourth location.
L’aromas is set to open in Tsawwassen Southlands neighbourhood on March 1 and will be taking over the current location of Prado Cafe.
“The L’aromas family is excited to announce we are joining the Southlands Community and continuing our growth and presence in Tsawwassen,” said L’aromas.
L’aromas first opened in 2015 and is best known for its coffee and baked goods, as well as its brunch and lunch offerings like tacos, tapas, and pizzas.
“The Southlands bring us unique opportunities, particularly with connection to on-site farming. We anticipate creating a new, specialty menu of food items and baked goods using the fresh, seasonal produce grown just outside our doorstep.”
Additionally, the new spot will be located by the soon-to-open Four Winds Brewing Co. This is also right by The Granary, a new residential community that is offering a year of free beer to homebuyers.
L’aromas Southland
Address: 6388 Market Avenue Unit 104, Delta
