10 unforgettable new dishes we loved in 2022

I’m lucky enough to be tasked with the mouthwatering job of eating and drinking in and around Vancouver.

The last 12 months were huge for both my tastebuds and our local culinary scene in general (Michelin, we’re looking at you).

Now, it’s time to sit back, relax, and reflect on all the deliciousness I, and many of our readers, encountered and devoured over the last 365 days.

Here are 10 new or new-ish dishes I loved in 2022, from Daily Hive’s National Dished Editor.

La Taqueria: Brioche French Toast (Yukon + Brentwood)

While La Taqueria was not new in 2022, the concept’s Yukon location did launch a fresh brunch service in the spring that I am really fond of.

Back in April the local purveyor, which operates several locations in and around Vancouver, shared a sneak peek of the drool-worthy new program with Dished.

Packed with authentic Mexican flavours, dishes on this new menu were crafted by La Taqueria’s head chef, Maria Ponce. Aside from the Brioche French Toast, highlights from the brunch selection here include Enmoladas and the Breakfast Burrito. Breakfast and brunch are currently available at La Taqueria’s Yukon and Brentwood locations. Address: 2450 Yukon Street, Vancouver Address: 4580 Brentwood Boulevard Unit 1210, Burnaby Instagram

Zarak: Shir Yakh + Mum’s Secret Cake

I didn’t head to this modern Afghan restaurant expecting dessert to be the standout of my experience, but here we are.

The combo of Zarak’s Shir Yakh, aka rosewater gelato, and Mum’s Secret Cake as a finisher was the sweetest finale I could ask for.

The latter is a spongey Tres Leches cake with chocolate shavings, pistachio, and condensed milk cream. The mouthfeel, the flavour, and the delightful millennial pink colour made this morsel a memorable bite.

Zarak has been open since late 2021. I didn’t try this until 2022, and if you haven’t either, make 2023 the year you do!

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Novella: Turbo Breakfast Sando

The recently-opened Novella boasts a really solid breakfast sandwich, so we need to shout it out. It’s definitely one of the most prominent new breakfast offerings I devoured this year.

Made from a fried egg, sausage patty, hash brown patty, smoked cheddar, and custom “turbo” sauce, the real kicker for this one is the super soft and fresh potato bun.

If you haven’t popped into this spot yet, we urge you to do so. There’s a lot more deliciousness where this handheld came from.

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions was definitely a buzz-worthy opening this year.

The restaurant is housed in a heritage home attached to a new development. It offers retro vibes, two patios, and endless photoshoot opportunities.

It also boasts something called Costco Hours which is great. From 3 to 6 pm, Monday to Friday, folks can head to this spot and enjoy cheap bites and beverages.

We are talking $3 hot dogs, $4 veggie bratwurst, and $5 Parallel 49 Lager.

Address: 67 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Bar Susu: Duck Liver Parfait

Bar Susu came to us from the same team that crafted the award-winning and Michelin-starred Published on Main.

This wine bar and late-night pop-up took over the former space of The Whip at 209 East 6th Avenue this past spring.

It’s been serving up quality plates and delicious vino ever since. I am a fan of everything I tried during my visit here, but one stood out beyond all else.

The Duck Liver Parfait came piped onto a sweet-but-not-too-sweet Honey Crüller with Quince Jam. It surprised and delighted – can I really ask for anything else?

Address: 209 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Yasma: Hummus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasma (@yasmavan)



Popular ghost kitchen concept Yasma found a permanent home in a brick-and-mortar space in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour this year.

The Middle Eastern restaurant is now open and operating at 550 Denman Street, and it’s serving up incredible flavours and an authentic, all-encompassing Levantine experience.

Aside from the buttery-smooth hummus (seriously, this hummus is next-level), and the veggie and proteins from the charcoal grill, I love the Fattoush Salad here.

Made with a whopping 15+ ingredients, the offering includes tomatoes, cucumber, pita chips, greens, and pomegranate seeds in an olive oil dressing.

Address: 550 Denman Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Archer: Chicken Pâté

Chef and culinary director Clement Chan is at the helm of the kitchen at this new-ish 1152 Alberni Street destination, and one dish, in particular, stood out for me.

The Chicken Pâté was presented as a mille feuille. Think house brioche, chicken liver pate, seasonal jam, squash & cauliflower puree, umeboshi, cucumber, and mustard seeds.

This dish arrived in two pieces, and I was told the puree flavours would change seasonally.

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Minami: Premium Edomae Nigiri Set

This spot is not a new eatery, but it underwent the biggest change the menu has seen since the concept first opened in 2012, which is exciting for fans of Minami and the ABURI Restaurants group in general.

A highlight during my visit was definitely the Premium Edomae Nigiri Set. The name of the game is a little bit of everything, but premium, which was a real hit for me.

Address: 1118 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-8080

Facebook | Instagram

Unforgettable Collaborations

While we can’t get these morsels long-term, I’ve got to give some love to the fantastic limited-edition bites that were here for a good time, not a long time in 2022.

Last spring, these two delicious local brands came together to create a special anniversary chocolate ice cream donut to celebrate six years of Mister.

This sando was made from a Mister chocolate trio and donut ice cream (Ovaltine, Nutella swirl, donut chocolate cake crumbles), served in a classic Honey Dip Lee’s Donut. This creation was also hot-pressed to order. A true tale of fire and ice, people, and it was amazing.

There are few duos that would get me as excited as a Beaucoup/DL Chicken team-up.

This year the much-loved Fir Street Bakery and the Nashville Hot Chicken joint gave us the Fried Chicken Crois-Sando.

The sando was made from a spicy version of Beaucoup’s famous butter croissant as the base of the Crois-Sando, and inside, DL’s famous fried chicken, of course.