Every now and then a totally unique concept renews our excitement for the food and drink scene in Vancouver.

The latest spot to pique our interest is Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions, a bar and grill with vintage interiors and one of the best patios we’ve seen.

This new spot, which is housed in a heritage home attached to a new development, is kind of in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by industrial warehouses and the odd Victorian-era home that escaped the grasp of developers over the years — that’s all to say that unless you know about this spot, you’re unlikely to stumble upon it.

Located at 67 West 6th Avenue, the house in question is the Coulter House, first built in 1902, which is now attached to Houss, a mixed-use building that offers office, industrial, and restaurant space.

From the outside, Mount Pleasant Vintage looks small, but once you step inside you realize that the space is cavernous, with plenty of seating ranging from bistro tables to the long, central bar, to chill zones furnished with ’70s-era couches.

True to its name, the entire space has been designed with vintage decor, from starburst clocks to a functioning jukebox to lighting fixtures straight out of an antique shop. The whole thing makes for a very cool vibe for eating and drinking – one that reminded us of the now-shuttered The Foundation restaurant or the Rumpus Room.

Mount Pleasant Vintage also has two patios – a smaller one in the front, and a large one out back – outfitted with picnic tables, string lights, and impressive wall murals. The view out the back also makes it a perfect spot to spend an afternoon.

As for the food and drink, the spot currently has a lineup of cocktails with names like Crystal Clear Long Island and Ranch Water, as well as local beers, wine, and two boozy slushies: a Space Wizard Sangria and a Frozen Vietnamese Coffee.

The wood-fired grill in the kitchen offers a rotating roster of a la carte plates, which change depending on the day. We tried the butterfly tiger prawns and chermoula and the grilled radicchio with miso and pistachios – both exceptionally delicious options.

For more snacky bites, you can get tater tots, hot dogs, and a lineup of sides like the charred baby romaine Caesar salad. If you head to this spot during the week, the happy hour menu includes a $1.50 hot dog, a tater tot special for $4, and a couple of cans of beer between 3 and 6 pm.

Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions is currently open on weekdays from 3 pm to midnight and weekends from noon to midnight.

Address: 67 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

