Two of Vancouver’s all-time favourite sweet spots, Mister and Lee’s Donuts, have teamed up, and we’re pretty excited about the results.

Both local and much-loved purveyors have a history of doing some incredible collaborations (if we do say so ourselves), even going so far as to pair sugary sweet donuts with a piece of fried chicken from one of the city’s best.

But now, the two delicious brands have come together to create a special anniversary chocolate ice cream donut to celebrate six years of Mister.

The liquid-nitrogen churned ice cream shop now operates two locations in Vancouver, but this morsel, in particular, will only be available at Mister Ice Cream Bar (1835 West 1st Avenue) from June 11 to 12.

This sando is made from a Mister chocolate trio and donut ice cream (Ovaltine, Nutella swirl, donut chocolate cake crumbles), which is then served in a classic Honey Dip Lee’s Donut. This creation is also hot-pressed to order.

We’re already drooling.

“Opening Mister six years ago, we honestly didn’t know what to expect because nitro ice cream was still a new concept in Canada,” says Tommy Choi, who co-owns Mister with Michael Lai and opened its original Yaletown location in 2016.

“The support has been incredible! And we now have a second location in Kits. To celebrate, we wanted to create a unique treat for our guests to enjoy and thought, why not a donut ice cream sandwich? And chocolate is one of our most popular flavours. We are huge fans of Lee’s Donuts, and they have been fun to work with.”

The Chocolate Trio Ice Cream Donut is $8.50. Folks can also pick up pints of the special Chocolate Trio Ice Cream for $13 a pop. The pint will be available at both Mister locations in Yaletown and Kitsilano starting June 11.

Mister Ice Cream Bar

Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram