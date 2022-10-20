Downtown Vancouver’s new restaurant Archer officially opened its doors last month, and Dished stepped into the highly anticipated spot to check it out.

Chef and culinary director Clement Chan is at the helm of the kitchen at the new 1152 Alberni Street destination.

Chan, formerly Torafuku, Chambar, the Fairmont Pacific Rim, Blue Water Cafe, and Hapa,

has crafted a menu that aims to take guests on a culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest, complete with several immersive (and photo-worthy) dishes.

Plates like sablefish with herb spätzle and seared five-spice duck are must-tries, but first, we suggest a cocktail.

We’d recommend the Prospect Sour with oaked whisky and Canadian maple syrup or perhaps the Beet Down prepared with local beets, BC ginger, and vodka, to list a few ingredients.

In addition to the curated cocktail selection, Archer offers an array of wine, beer, and non-alcoholic options too.

The space itself is designed by Little Giant Studio, and it’s truly a beautiful room to sit back and relax in, that’s for sure.

Expect elements like mossy-green banquette seating, deep wood bistro tables, and touches of buttery leather throughout the 2,400-square-foot space.

Other highlights we tried during our visit included local oysters topped with cucumber, sour apple, Ikura, and miso mayo motoyaki, and a gorgeously plated Chicken Pate.

The dessert menu, which has been designed by pastry chef Kiko Nakata, features Archer’s signature Flaming Cheesecake – a miso caramel concoction with sesame crust, blood orange gel, and a flaming Grand Marnier shot.

This treat is truly a can’t-miss and it’s a great way to cap off a meal here.

Archer is currently open for dinner service from Wednesday to Sunday. Be sure to make a reservation if you haven’t already.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Archer

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram