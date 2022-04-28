La Taqueria is at it again! The popular spot for delicious and authentic Mexican eats is launching something worth rolling out of bed for at its Yukon Street location: breakfast and brunch.

The local purveyor, which operates several locations in and around Vancouver, shared a sneak peek of the drool-worthy new program with Dished and we can’t wait to check it out for ourselves.

Packed with authentic Mexican flavours, dishes on this new menu were crafted by La Taqueria’s new head chef, Maria Ponce.

Chef Ponce has worked in some of Mexico City and Valle de Guadalupe’s top restaurants. Her unique morning and mid-morning lineup features brunch staples with a twist.

Highlights include a traditional Huevos Divorciados made with salsa, a smoked salmon benny on brioche bread with a side of truffle potatoes, and a show-stopping French toast with maple cardamom syrup and mint.

This new breakfast and brunch program launched today.

It’s now available Wednesday to Friday from 8 am to noon and weekends from 8 am to 2 pm at the Yukon Street location only.

Reservations are not available at the moment, but walk-ins are always welcome.

The menu will be launching down the line at La Taqueria’s Victoria, BC, location and the upcoming Brentwood location in Burnaby too.

La Taqueria – Yukon

Address: 2450 Yukon Street, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram