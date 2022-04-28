FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsBreakfast & BrunchFood News

La Taqueria Yukon launches new breakfast and brunch menu

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Apr 28 2022, 8:37 pm
La Taqueria Yukon launches new breakfast and brunch menu
Courtesy @runamen/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Raven Pub

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

The Raven Pub
Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson

Korean, Cafes

Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson
Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro 990

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro 990
Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Convention Centre
Sulbing Korean Dessert Café - North Road

Korean, Cafes

Sulbing Korean Dessert Café - North Road
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood

Asian, Fast-Food

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood

La Taqueria is at it again! The popular spot for delicious and authentic Mexican eats is launching something worth rolling out of bed for at its Yukon Street location: breakfast and brunch.

The local purveyor, which operates several locations in and around Vancouver, shared a sneak peek of the drool-worthy new program with Dished and we can’t wait to check it out for ourselves.

Packed with authentic Mexican flavours, dishes on this new menu were crafted by La Taqueria’s new head chef, Maria Ponce.

Chef Ponce has worked in some of Mexico City and Valle de Guadalupe’s top restaurants. Her unique morning and mid-morning lineup features brunch staples with a twist.

La Taqueria

Courtesy @runamen/Instagram

Highlights include a traditional Huevos Divorciados made with salsa, a smoked salmon benny on brioche bread with a side of truffle potatoes, and a show-stopping French toast with maple cardamom syrup and mint.

La Taqueria

Courtesy @runamen/Instagram

This new breakfast and brunch program launched today.

It’s now available Wednesday to Friday from 8 am to noon and weekends from 8 am to 2 pm at the Yukon Street location only.

Reservations are not available at the moment, but walk-ins are always welcome.

The menu will be launching down the line at La Taqueria’s Victoria, BC, location and the upcoming Brentwood location in Burnaby too.

La Taqueria – Yukon

Address: 2450 Yukon Street, Vancouver

FacebookInstagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Breakfast & Brunch
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT