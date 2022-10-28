The stars are out, Vancouver! And no, we aren’t referring to Hollywood North. We’re talking about the highly anticipated and globally renowned Michelin Stars.

Michelin has officially revealed its restaurant selections for its Vancouver dining guide.

While there are different awards within the guide , the most revered nod from the organization is undoubtedly the famous Michelin Star.

According to Michelin, one star means “worth a stop,” two stars means “worth a detour,” and three stars means “worth a special journey.”

The 2022 Vancouver restaurant selection was based on five criteria: quality products, the harmony of flavours, mastery of cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit (each restaurant is inspected several times a year).

For the 2022 debut of the Vancouver guide, 8 restaurants received a single Michelin Star.

Here is every Michelin-Starred restaurant in Vancouver.

AnnaLena (one star)

Barbara (one star)

Burdock & Co (one star)

iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House (one star)

Kissa Tanto (one star)

Masayoshi (one star)

Published on Main (one star)

St. Lawrence (one star)

To check out the full list of Michelin award winners in Vancouver, head here.