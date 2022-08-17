Calling all lovers of contemporary Japanese cuisine, Minami just launched a new must-try menu.

We tried it for ourselves and as per usual with this spot, our advice is to make a point to go check it out.

The beloved Yaletown staple has introduced some incredible new premium dishes and changed things up to celebrate a decade of operation.

It’s the biggest change the menu has seen since the eatery first opened in 2012, which is exciting for fans of Minami and the ABURI Restaurants group in general.

“Minami opened in 2012, and from the start, we designed the menu differently than Miku to specifically match the vibrant Yaletown neighbourhood,” said Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of ABURI Restaurants Canada.

“It was full of unique rolls, our Aburi Oshi Sushi, and most importantly, a variety of protein dishes, such as steak, fish, and chicken. This new menu is Minami’s biggest change since a decade ago. Our guests love our sushi and they also love our steaks, so we enhanced both categories with the best of ingredients.”

Naturally, Minami’s famous signature eats like Aburi Oshi Sushi are still up for order.

But, if you’re keen to try something new (and we certainly recommend you do), the restaurant has unveiled some fresh and stellar rolls to check out.

This includes the brand new Yaletown Roll with hamachi (Japanese amberjack), octopus, cucumber, tobiko, and basil and the Mosaic Futomaki made with chutoro (medium-fatty tuna), radish, kanpyo, avocado, mushroom, cucumber, salmon roe, and shiso leaf.

We were also big fans of the Spicy Poke Roll, a combo of salmon, hamachi, inari, cucumber, pickled ginger, and sesame.

“Tokyo-style” sushi platters have also been added to the lineup here.

Made using a traditional method of preparing sushi rice artfully combined with fresh seafood, find options like edomae nigiri sets and premium sashimi sets up for order.

These sets are made with both Ocean Wise fish and fish imported directly from Japan.

For guests popping in for a midday meal, there’s a new traditional Japanese lunch set, Teishoku, that features the chef’s choice sashimi, sushi, and dessert from Pastry Chef Nikki Tam.

One of the major brand new highlights, though, has to be the first-of-its-kind Iwate A5 Wagyu selection, aka the most award-winning Wagyu from Japan.

Choose from a variety of exceptional cuts like tenderloin, striploin, carpaccio, and nigiri. We’d recommend the picture-perfect Iwate Wagyu loin carpaccio and the buttery tenderloin with whiskey peppercorn jus and market vegetables.

If you’re aiming to let the restaurant do the driving, opt for the multi-course dining option, Minami’s Chef’s Tasting Shokai Menu.

This experience features four courses of delicious fare that change with the seasons from Chef de Cuisine Woo Jin Kim.

“We’re bringing in some very specialized fish from Japan and our wagyu is definitely some of the best in the world,” added Nakamura.

“The team has worked hard on this new menu for a couple of months now, and I can’t wait for our guests to give it a try and let us know what they think.”

Minami

Address: 1118 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-8080

Facebook | Instagram