Get your butt off the couch: 9 things to do in Montreal this weekend

Don’t let those COVID-19 restrictions restrict you to the couch. There are still plenty of things to do in Montreal.

Sure, events haven’t yet booted up, music venues are closed, and theatres are still a no-go but there are a handful of outdoor activities, some intriguing indoor stuff to check out, and food. Lots of food.

So put Netflix on pause for now and check out these fun things to do in Montreal this weekend.

As the month treks on, maybe more restrictions will lift and we can gather up the pals and check out a concert. As of February 14, fitness centres and sports can resume in the province.

Until then, these Montreal things to do will have to suffice.

Montreal has welcomed an immersive Charles Monet exhibition, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world.

Imagine Monet immerses visitors at Arsenal Contemporary Art for what is the exhibit’s world premiere.

Akin to the Imagine Van Gogh exhibition before the pandemic, the Monet exhibit displays more than 200 works from the artist through a projector, giant murals, and an immersive soundtrack.

The event explores works from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s and will “immerse the viewer in the heart of the works painted by the artist, particularly in France,” says the Arsenal Contemporary Art’s event listing.

When: Daily until February 28

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Arsenal Art Contemporain — 2020 Rue William

Price: $26 – $39, tickets only available online

Canada’s biggest poutine festival kicked off at the start of the month and you can be darn sure that plenty of Montreal spots are participating.

The 10th edition of La Poutine Week allows a variety of local restaurants to create their own signature poutine-dish, vying to become the city-wide champion, as voted by restaurant patrons.

The festival offers both dine-in and takeout options. Forget that New Year’s diet, how about some monstrous poutines?

When: Daily until February 14

Time: Varies per restaurant

Where: 69 restaurants across Montreal (full list here)

Price: $14 – $25

Echoes – a voice from uncharted waters View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Cluchier (@never_happy_man) Whale, this is exciting. A 55-foot-long illuminated whale structure has breached at Place des Festivals as part of the borough’s 12th edition of Luminothérapie. The installation is part of artist Mathias Gmachl’s Echoes – A Voice from Uncharted Waters project. According to the Quartier des spectacles, the free exhibit is an interacting “sound-and-light work that invites to look and listen closely.” The whale has been kicking around since December and sums up its stay this weekend — so this is your last chance to check it out. The installation – a massive, colourful representation of a whale – symbolizes the planet’s flora and fauna. “It asks us to consider the impact of our everyday activities on nature and the environment, making us more aware of their fragility,” says the Quartier. The installation is a meditation on our harmful invasions of Earth’s ecosystems. When: From now until February 6, 2022

Time: 24/7

Where: Place des Festivals

Price: Free

What better way to beat the cold than by climbing on top of it?

If you’re getting restless in the middle of winter and have the urge to tackle new heights, this 12-metre-high ice wall at Parc Jean-Drapeau might be something to consider conquering.

The 100-metre-long rock climbing wall is naturally built and ideal for top-rope climbing and bouldering.

Access is reserved and free for members of the FQME (La Fédération québécoise de la montagne et de l’escalade). Daily prices cost $69.58, but climbers can also purchase a winter-long pass through the FQME website.

When: Every day until mid-March

Time: 6 am – 7 pm

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: Starts at $69.58

Enjoy a traditional winter activity without having to drive far up north.

Dozens of tents have been set up at the Bassin de l’Horloge in the Old Port (near the Yacht Club Montreal) so you can tackle some ice fishing, right in Old Montreal.

For all you early risers, the activity opens early and stays open late for all you night owls, too.

When: Every day until mid-March

Time: 6 am – 12 am

Where: Bassin de l’Horloge

Price: $30 per five-hour block

Heat yourself with a night (or several) at one of Montreal’s most respected hotels and spend some time in the pool.

An 88ºF pool.

The pool is open every day between 9 am and 9 pm for hotel guests. The hotel also offers lush bathrobes so you can feel all pampered.

The 19-metre-long heated pool is also a pretty sparkling picturesque spot that’ll make the rest of your Instagram followers jealous.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am – 9 pm

Where: Hotel Bonavenure

Price: Starts at $150

How about a little local exploring this weekend?

Montreal street artist Junko has created another spectacular art piece; a dragon made from branches, wood, and recycled plastics. The “Earth Dragon” can be found next to the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), adjacent to Vendôme station.

The 10-foot-tall structure looks mighty cool on the ‘gram.

When: Every day

Time: 24/7

Where: Near Vendôme metro

Price: Free