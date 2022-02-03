Get your butt off the couch: 9 things to do in Montreal this weekend
Don’t let those COVID-19 restrictions restrict you to the couch. There are still plenty of things to do in Montreal.
Sure, events haven’t yet booted up, music venues are closed, and theatres are still a no-go but there are a handful of outdoor activities, some intriguing indoor stuff to check out, and food. Lots of food.
So put Netflix on pause for now and check out these fun things to do in Montreal this weekend.
- You might also like:
- All the times Montreal has been mentioned in popular movies (VIDEO)
- Ranking the 10 best American fast-food chains we wish were in Montreal
- A-list actors shine in preview for Netflix Canada's top movies of 2022 (TRAILER)
As the month treks on, maybe more restrictions will lift and we can gather up the pals and check out a concert. As of February 14, fitness centres and sports can resume in the province.
Until then, these Montreal things to do will have to suffice.
Imagine Monet
View this post on Instagram
Montreal has welcomed an immersive Charles Monet exhibition, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world.
Imagine Monet immerses visitors at Arsenal Contemporary Art for what is the exhibit’s world premiere.
Akin to the Imagine Van Gogh exhibition before the pandemic, the Monet exhibit displays more than 200 works from the artist through a projector, giant murals, and an immersive soundtrack.
The event explores works from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s and will “immerse the viewer in the heart of the works painted by the artist, particularly in France,” says the Arsenal Contemporary Art’s event listing.
When: Daily until February 28
Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm
Where: Arsenal Art Contemporain — 2020 Rue William
Price: $26 – $39, tickets only available online
La Poutine Week
View this post on Instagram
Canada’s biggest poutine festival kicked off at the start of the month and you can be darn sure that plenty of Montreal spots are participating.
The 10th edition of La Poutine Week allows a variety of local restaurants to create their own signature poutine-dish, vying to become the city-wide champion, as voted by restaurant patrons.
The festival offers both dine-in and takeout options. Forget that New Year’s diet, how about some monstrous poutines?
When: Daily until February 14
Time: Varies per restaurant
Where: 69 restaurants across Montreal (full list here)
Price: $14 – $25
Echoes – a voice from uncharted waters
View this post on Instagram
Whale, this is exciting. A 55-foot-long illuminated whale structure has breached at Place des Festivals as part of the borough’s 12th edition of Luminothérapie.
The installation is part of artist Mathias Gmachl’s Echoes – A Voice from Uncharted Waters project. According to the Quartier des spectacles, the free exhibit is an interacting “sound-and-light work that invites to look and listen closely.”
The whale has been kicking around since December and sums up its stay this weekend — so this is your last chance to check it out.
The installation – a massive, colourful representation of a whale – symbolizes the planet’s flora and fauna. “It asks us to consider the impact of our everyday activities on nature and the environment, making us more aware of their fragility,” says the Quartier. The installation is a meditation on our harmful invasions of Earth’s ecosystems.
When: From now until February 6, 2022
Time: 24/7
Where: Place des Festivals
Price: Free
Parc Jean-Drapeau Ice Wall Climbing
View this post on Instagram
What better way to beat the cold than by climbing on top of it?
If you’re getting restless in the middle of winter and have the urge to tackle new heights, this 12-metre-high ice wall at Parc Jean-Drapeau might be something to consider conquering.
The 100-metre-long rock climbing wall is naturally built and ideal for top-rope climbing and bouldering.
Access is reserved and free for members of the FQME (La Fédération québécoise de la montagne et de l’escalade). Daily prices cost $69.58, but climbers can also purchase a winter-long pass through the FQME website.
When: Every day until mid-March
Time: 6 am – 7 pm
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: Starts at $69.58
Ice Fishing
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy a traditional winter activity without having to drive far up north.
Dozens of tents have been set up at the Bassin de l’Horloge in the Old Port (near the Yacht Club Montreal) so you can tackle some ice fishing, right in Old Montreal.
For all you early risers, the activity opens early and stays open late for all you night owls, too.
When: Every day until mid-March
Time: 6 am – 12 am
Where: Bassin de l’Horloge
Price: $30 per five-hour block
Heated pool – Hotel Bonaventure
View this post on Instagram
Heat yourself with a night (or several) at one of Montreal’s most respected hotels and spend some time in the pool.
An 88ºF pool.
The pool is open every day between 9 am and 9 pm for hotel guests. The hotel also offers lush bathrobes so you can feel all pampered.
The 19-metre-long heated pool is also a pretty sparkling picturesque spot that’ll make the rest of your Instagram followers jealous.
When: Every day
Time: 9 am – 9 pm
Where: Hotel Bonavenure
Price: Starts at $150
Earth Dragon
View this post on Instagram
How about a little local exploring this weekend?
Montreal street artist Junko has created another spectacular art piece; a dragon made from branches, wood, and recycled plastics. The “Earth Dragon” can be found next to the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), adjacent to Vendôme station.
The 10-foot-tall structure looks mighty cool on the ‘gram.
When: Every day
Time: 24/7
Where: Near Vendôme metro
Price: Free
Old Port Skating Rink
View this post on Instagram
Lace up the skates and hit the rink with the Montreal skyline as your backdrop.
The Old Port refrigerated skating rink features a cozy village in front of the ice and is a puck’s throw from Bistro de la Roue for a little post-game refresher.
Or consider any of these nine outdoor rinks if you’re looking for more shinny instead of free skating.
When: Daily until March 6, 2022
Time: Monday – Wednesday, 9 am – 9 pm; Thursday – Sunday, 9 am – 10 pm
Where: Bonsecour Basin
Price: $24 (pre-sale), available online
Free Scavenger Hunt in Old Montréal
View this post on Instagram
Guidatour invites adventurers to brave the cold by participating in a free scavenger hunt in the streets of Old Montreal.
The free 60-minute hunt is offered every Saturday until March 5 and explores the historic district in a new light thanks to an enjoyable walking circuit full of mini-games and fun challenges.
When: Saturdays until March 8
Time: 1 and 4 pm
Where: Place Royale
Price: Free