Check out Montreal's new magnificent 55-foot illuminated whale structure (PHOTOS)

Whale, this is exciting. A 55-foot-long illuminated whale structure has breached at Place des Festivals as part of the borough’s 12th edition of Luminothérapie.

The installation is part of artist Mathias Gmachl’s “Echoes – a voice from uncharted waters” project. According to the Quartier des spectacles, the free exhibit is an interacting “sound-and-light work that invites to look and listen closely.”

The installation – a massive, colourful representation of a whale – symbolizes the planet’s flora and fauna. “It asks us to consider the impact of our everyday activities on nature and the environment, making us more aware of their fragility,” says the Quartier. The installation is a meditation on our harmful invasions of Earth’s ecosystems.

The five-ton steel whale structure is co-produced by artists from Austria and Switzerland and will symbolize the importance of preserving ecosystems.

Gmachl’s whale exhibit has previously appeared in Vienna and is open to the public from now until February 2022.

If you didn’t yet get a chance to check it out, here’s how whale well it looks on Instagram.

When: From now until February 6, 2022

Time: 24/7

Where: Place des Festivals

Price: Free