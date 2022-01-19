9 outdoor hockey rinks in Montreal to play on this winter
The weather is freezing in Montreal, making this the perfect time to show off one’s Canadian pride and hit the ice at one of the city’s collection of outdoor hockey rinks.
Whether you’re going for a leisurely puck passing session or you want to wire off a few clappers on twine, these spots around the city offer not only the best ice and maintenance but have warm rooms to lace up, long hours, lights, nets, boards, and open-skate areas for the mini-skaters.
Plus, any place that charges you to get on the ice, isn’t what Canadian ODRs are about.
Be sure to check out the Ville de Montreal’s skating rink site to check out ice condition details, which are updated daily.
Parc Willibrord (Bleu Blanc Bouge) – Verdun
Address: 800 Rue Willibrord
Hours: 7 am – 9 pm
Girouard – NDG
Address: 3500 Avenue Girouard
Hours: 8 am – 11 pm
Parc Hayward (Bleu Blanc Bouge) – LaSalle
Address: Av. Orchard
Hours: 7 am – 11 pm
Summit Rink – Westmount
Address: 599 Avenue Belmont, Westmount
Hours: 7 am – 12 am
Wood Rink – Atwater
Address: Sherbrooke and Avenue Wood
Hours: 7 am – 10 pm
Jeanne Mance – Le Plateau
Address: Avenue du Parc and Avenue du Mont-Royal Ouest
Hours: 8:30 am – 10 pm
Parc Lafontaine
Address: 1619 QC-138, Montreal
Hours: 7 am – 11 pm
Parc Laurier
Address: Rue de Mentana & Avenue Laurier Est
Hours: 7 am – 11 pm
Parc William-Hurst – Monkland Village
Address: 6230 Rue de Terrebonne
Hours: 8 am – 11 pm