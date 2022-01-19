The weather is freezing in Montreal, making this the perfect time to show off one’s Canadian pride and hit the ice at one of the city’s collection of outdoor hockey rinks.

Whether you’re going for a leisurely puck passing session or you want to wire off a few clappers on twine, these spots around the city offer not only the best ice and maintenance but have warm rooms to lace up, long hours, lights, nets, boards, and open-skate areas for the mini-skaters.

Plus, any place that charges you to get on the ice, isn’t what Canadian ODRs are about.

Be sure to check out the Ville de Montreal’s skating rink site to check out ice condition details, which are updated daily.

Parc Willibrord (Bleu Blanc Bouge) – Verdun

Address: 800 Rue Willibrord

Hours: 7 am – 9 pm

Girouard – NDG

Address: 3500 Avenue Girouard

Hours: 8 am – 11 pm

Parc Hayward (Bleu Blanc Bouge) – LaSalle

Address: Av. Orchard

Hours: 7 am – 11 pm

Summit Rink – Westmount

Address: 599 Avenue Belmont, Westmount

Hours: 7 am – 12 am

Wood Rink – Atwater

Address: Sherbrooke and Avenue Wood

Hours: 7 am – 10 pm

Jeanne Mance – Le Plateau

Address: Avenue du Parc and Avenue du Mont-Royal Ouest

Hours: 8:30 am – 10 pm

Parc Lafontaine

Address: 1619 QC-138, Montreal

Hours: 7 am – 11 pm

Parc Laurier

Address: Rue de Mentana & Avenue Laurier Est

Hours: 7 am – 11 pm

Parc William-Hurst – Monkland Village

Address: 6230 Rue de Terrebonne

Hours: 8 am – 11 pm