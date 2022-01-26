Ranking the 10 best American fast-food chains we wish were in Montreal

Montreal has an impressive, tasty, and diverse culinary scene; there’s no doubt. But sometimes, you just want to scarf down some greasy classics, you know?

When it comes to fast-food chains, nobody does it better than the US of A.

Having completed a week-long trip to California, I opted to try an unhealthy, albeit delicious, selection of fast-food chains that we don’t have here in Montreal.

Impressively, I devoured meals from nine different popular fast-food chains. Each meal consisted of almost a wheelbarrow full of fast food.

I tried drive-thru, dine-in, and didn’t go easy on the menu. We simply don’t have these luxuries in Montreal.

Here is our ranking of the top fast-food joints we wish set up shop in Montreal. Imagine Popeyes chicken at 3 am?

10. Carl’s Jr.

Admittedly, I’m a bit unfamiliar with Carl’s Jr. (I never even met Carl Sr.!) I opted for the staff member’s recommendation and ordered the Western Bacon Cheeseburger. It’s a beef patty topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, and bbq sauce.

It was okay. Montreal’s not missing much.

9. Little Caesars

Little Caesars may be the American cousin of Pizza Pizza. Both pies taste the same except that LCs has a better crust game. Besides that, it’s not a pizza that will knock off your socks.

8. Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box’s “Ultimate Cheeseburger” isn’t very ultimate. The patty itself is soft, the bun is tasteless, and even the fries are lacklustre.

Stay in the box, Jack. Montreal doesn’t need you.

7. SONIC Drive-In

SONIC Drive-In has a quirky menu which makes it kind of fun. The chain focuses on carnivalesque menu items like milkshakes, onion rings, slushes, and corn dogs.

I had the Bacon Breakfast Toaster sandwich, and it was exactly what you think a gas station sandwich tastes like.

6. Denny’s

Montreal doesn’t really have fast-food breakfast options, but Denny’s is pretty decent. We’d recommend staying away from the lunch options, but the pancakes are fluffy, the syrup is good (it’s no Quebec maple syrup), and the tots are tasty.

The Grand Slam is pretty good — especially if you need some hangover grease to jumpstart your day. For that reason, it’d work well in Montreal.

5. White Castle

Generally regarded as the world’s first fast-food hamburger chain, White Castle — which was founded in 1921 — serves up small square burgers known as “sliders.”

Tiny burgers are tasty. It makes you feel like a giant, and the fries are delicious as well.

White Castle would do well in Montreal, even if language laws force the chain to call it Château Blanche.

4. Chipotle

Chipotle is known for offering fresh, locally and ethically sourced meal items.

And you know what? They deliver. Chipotle doesn’t have the same feeling after eating other fast-food options. The ingredients are pretty good, and it’s surprisingly tasty.

This chain would do well to suit Montreal’s impressive food scene.

3. Popeyes

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, or simply Popeyes, is a good time. The Boneless Wings, Cajun Fries, and Signature Chicken balance a zesty kick with a crispy batter.

A few Popeyes outlets across the island of Montreal would be popular.

2. In-N-Out

In-N-Out is simple. They don’t try to over-burger (is that a thing?). They offer high-quality ingredients in the right proportions.

The bun and burger form a very tasty duo, the fries are addictive, and heck, toss in a chocolate shake for good measure.

Especially in the summer, an In-N-Out in Montreal would be a huge win for fast-food fans.

1. Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A has it figured out. I visited this chain twice, and both times drive-thru lines were packed. But Chick-fil-A is smart; they have employees meet you in line, so you put in your order WHILE YOU’RE WAITING.

The food is served in little insulated bags that keep everything hot.

Speaking of hot, the spicy Chick-fil-A sandwich is a perfectly battered chicken tender on a thin bun on top of a few pickle slices. Get a side of the bitesize chicken nuggets, and you’ll be in fast-food heaven. Plus, they have waffle fries… WAFFLE FRIES!

It’s simple, it’s decadent, and it needs to have a location in Montreal.

What do you think? Which popular American fast-food chains do you think would be best suited for Montreal?