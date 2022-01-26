Hopefully, that 2022 diet is working out because the world’s largest poutine festival is about to kick off, and you might want to find the stretchiest pants you have.

The tenth edition of La Poutine Week returns to Montreal for two weeks (February 1 to 14) as a variety of local restaurants will create their own signature poutine-dish, vying to become the city-wide champion, voted by restaurant patrons.

Some spots stick to the classic trifecta, and others veer off the traditional poutine path.

“La Poutine Week is an interactive food festival where restaurants across the world are carefully selected to create a unique poutine for the event,” reads the event’s website. “Participants engage with the festival by eating original poutines, sharing their experiences on social media, and voting using the La Poutine Week website.”

La Poutine Week is held across Canada and the US — but it’s no secret that Montreal’s poutine comes out on top, just like those cheese curds.

This year, La Poutine Week has 69 participating restaurants across Montreal (with over 420 across Quebec).

Because Quebec restaurant dining rooms are currently closed, the spots will offer poutine delivery courtesy of DoorDash. As of now, restaurant dining rooms are permitted to reopen on January 31, meaning you have two options to devour plenty of poutines.

Here are all the spots across the island that will be dishing out some seriously greasy poutines:

LaBrake

Restaurant Paulo et Suzanne

Taverne Les Torchés

La Bêtise

3 Brasseurs – Montreal (Crescent)

3 Brasseurs – Montreal (McGill)

3 Brasseurs – Montreal (Sainte-Denis)

3 Brasseurs – Montreal (Sainte-Paul)

Notre Boeuf de Grace (Sherbrooke)

Notre Boeuf de Grace (Maisonneuve)

Maison Saint-Paul

Restaurant New Rivoli

Banquise Resto

Le Boucan

La Belle Tonki

Bergham

Frite Alors (Rachel)

Frite Alors (Laurier Est)

Frite Alors (St Denis)

Frite Alors (Fleury Ouest)

Frite Alors (Villeray)

Frite Alors (Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie)

Frite Alors (Boul St Laurent)

Frite Alors (Ave du Parc)

Poutine Centrale

Cote St-Luc BBQ

Bergham (Rue Jean-Talon E.)

Bergham (Rue Saint-Laurent)

Bergham (Rue Guy)

Bergham (Rue St-Hubert)

Bergham (Rue Beaubien)

Restaurant Sumac Inc

Poke Bento Inc.

Resto Du Village MTL

SHAKER Cuisine & Mixologie Montreal

Mikes (Lajeunesse)

Mikes (Place Versailles)

Chef On Call

Poutinepro

Piklìz Comptoir Caribéen

Pub McCarold

Romados Rotisserie

BURGER BAR CRESCENT

Gibeau Orange Julep

Le Gras Dur

Maamm Bolduc

MVP bar sportif

Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine

Sham Vegan (Mount Royal)

Sham Vegan (Mozart)

Le Petit Sao (Notre Dame)

Le Petit Sao (Centre)

Benny&Co. (Ville-Marie)

Benny&Co. (Rosemont)

Benny&Co. (Vieux Motnréal)

Scores Crémazie

Scores Dorval

Scores Jean-Talon

Scores Lasalle

Scores PAT

Scores St-Laurent

Greenspot

Bergham (Montréal-Nord)

Benny&Co. (Montréal-Nord)

Dobe and Andy

Souvlaki Authentique (Montreal)

Maynard

Poutine Boss

Queues de Castor

Mccarold

When: February 1-14

Time: Varying hours per location

Where: Various locations around Montreal