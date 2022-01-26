Here are all the restaurants taking part in Montreal's massive poutine festival
Hopefully, that 2022 diet is working out because the world’s largest poutine festival is about to kick off, and you might want to find the stretchiest pants you have.
The tenth edition of La Poutine Week returns to Montreal for two weeks (February 1 to 14) as a variety of local restaurants will create their own signature poutine-dish, vying to become the city-wide champion, voted by restaurant patrons.
Some spots stick to the classic trifecta, and others veer off the traditional poutine path.
“La Poutine Week is an interactive food festival where restaurants across the world are carefully selected to create a unique poutine for the event,” reads the event’s website. “Participants engage with the festival by eating original poutines, sharing their experiences on social media, and voting using the La Poutine Week website.”
La Poutine Week is held across Canada and the US — but it’s no secret that Montreal’s poutine comes out on top, just like those cheese curds.
This year, La Poutine Week has 69 participating restaurants across Montreal (with over 420 across Quebec).
Because Quebec restaurant dining rooms are currently closed, the spots will offer poutine delivery courtesy of DoorDash. As of now, restaurant dining rooms are permitted to reopen on January 31, meaning you have two options to devour plenty of poutines.
Here are all the spots across the island that will be dishing out some seriously greasy poutines:
- LaBrake
- Restaurant Paulo et Suzanne
- Taverne Les Torchés
- La Bêtise
- 3 Brasseurs – Montreal (Crescent)
- 3 Brasseurs – Montreal (McGill)
- 3 Brasseurs – Montreal (Sainte-Denis)
- 3 Brasseurs – Montreal (Sainte-Paul)
- Notre Boeuf de Grace (Sherbrooke)
- Notre Boeuf de Grace (Maisonneuve)
- Maison Saint-Paul
- Restaurant New Rivoli
- Banquise Resto
- Le Boucan
- La Belle Tonki
- Bergham
- Frite Alors (Rachel)
- Frite Alors (Laurier Est)
- Frite Alors (St Denis)
- Frite Alors (Fleury Ouest)
- Frite Alors (Villeray)
- Frite Alors (Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie)
- Frite Alors (Boul St Laurent)
- Frite Alors (Ave du Parc)
- Poutine Centrale
- Cote St-Luc BBQ
- Bergham (Rue Jean-Talon E.)
- Bergham (Rue Saint-Laurent)
- Bergham (Rue Guy)
- Bergham (Rue St-Hubert)
- Bergham (Rue Beaubien)
- Restaurant Sumac Inc
- Poke Bento Inc.
- Resto Du Village MTL
- SHAKER Cuisine & Mixologie Montreal
- Mikes (Lajeunesse)
- Mikes (Place Versailles)
- Chef On Call
- Poutinepro
- Piklìz Comptoir Caribéen
- Pub McCarold
- Romados Rotisserie
- BURGER BAR CRESCENT
- Gibeau Orange Julep
- Le Gras Dur
- Maamm Bolduc
- MVP bar sportif
- Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine
- Sham Vegan (Mount Royal)
- Sham Vegan (Mozart)
- Le Petit Sao (Notre Dame)
- Le Petit Sao (Centre)
- Benny&Co. (Ville-Marie)
- Benny&Co. (Rosemont)
- Benny&Co. (Vieux Motnréal)
- Scores Crémazie
- Scores Dorval
- Scores Jean-Talon
- Scores Lasalle
- Scores PAT
- Scores St-Laurent
- Greenspot
- Bergham (Montréal-Nord)
- Benny&Co. (Montréal-Nord)
- Dobe and Andy
- Souvlaki Authentique (Montreal)
- Maynard
- Poutine Boss
- Queues de Castor
- Mccarold
La Poutine Week Montreal
When: February 1-14
Time: Varying hours per location
Where: Various locations around Montreal