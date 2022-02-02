If you’re on a new year diet, you might want to look away. Because La Poutine Week has kicked off in Montreal and some of the dishes are seriously monstrous.

The tenth edition of La Poutine Week returned to the Montreal area on February 1 and will stick around until February 14.

The nationwide festival allows a variety of local restaurants to create their own signature poutine-dish, vying to become the city-wide champion, as voted by restaurant patrons.

Some spots stick to slight variations of the classic trifecta,while others veer off the traditional poutine path and create some behemoth dishes.

Prices vary per dish and now that restuarants can open in Quebec, poutine fans can choose between dining in or scarfing poutine via DoorDash.

Here are some of the wildest ones from around Montreal. If you’re wondering if your favourite spot is dishing out the classic Quebec plate, check out which Montreal spots are participating right here.

Burger Bar Crescent

Burger Bar has adapted its classic poutine by swapping out the gravy for a peppercorn sauce and added braised beef, foie gras, candied grapes, and a gold leaf because, why not?

This bad boy costs $20.

BLVD Bar & Grill

BLVD Bar & Grill in Chateauguay has created the “BLVD Bulgogi Poutine.” It’s Korean beef, cheese curds, sriracha mayo, fried pickled green onion, fresh shallots, bulgogi BBQ glaze, and sesame seeds.

3 Brasseurs

The 3 Brasseurs chain is dishing out its Buffalo chicken poutine across all of its Quebec locations. Bunches of spicy Buffalo chicken bites, cheese curds (obviosuly), green onions, guacamole, and ranch sauce.

La Banquise

Arguably Montreal’s most popular poutine joint has obviously hopped on the gravy train. Their dish is butter chicken sauce, green peppers, sour cream and green onion garnish, coriander, and plenty of cheese.

La Belle Tonki

This Cambodian and Vietnamese fusion restaurant in Villeray — Saint-Michel — Parc-Extension dishes out crispy fries, locally-made cheese curds, homemade gravy, popcorn chicken, Thai drip sauce, pineapple chutney, and Thai basil for their poutine week submission.

Frite Alors

Frite Alors!, the popular Quebec poutine chain decorates its dish with kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, lemon zest, and tzatziki sauce.

Resto Du Village MTL

Resto Du Village has created what they call the “Duck Galvaude,” their house poutine with homemade shredded duck and peas as a garnish.

McCarold’s Irish Pub

Fried chicken and Kimchi, enough said.

MVP Resto-Bar Sportif

MVP has turned Montreal’s famous smoked meat sandwich into a poutine… pickle included.

Souvlaki Authentique

Being the complete opposite of the basic poutine, Souvlaki Authentique’s “Kalamaki” is made up of crispy fries, Saputo cheese curds, roasted red peppers, onions, tzatziki, pork souvlaki and poutine sauce.

Poutine Boss

Poutine Boss has made what it calls a “Nashville Poutine.” It’s Quebec-grown potatoes, Nashville-style chicken, cheese curds, dill pickles, and the restaurant’s in-house Quebec gravy.

But seriously, what’s with all the poutine pickles?

Which Montreal spot is dishing out your favourite La Poutine Week poutine? Don’t forget to vote online.