Tackle a 12-metre-high ice climbing wall in Montreal this weekend

What better way to beat the cold than by climbing on top of it?

If you’re getting restless in the middle of winter and have the urge to tackle new heights, this 12-metre-high ice wall at Parc Jean-Drapeau might be something to consider conquering.

The 100-metre-long rock climbing wall is naturally built and ideal for top-rope climbing and bouldering.

The rock wall is well maintained and watered regularly to ensure a “nice layer of ice and a safe practice of the sport,” says Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Access is reserved and free for members of the FQME (La Fédération québécoise de la montagne et de l’escalade). Daily prices cost $69.58, but climbers can also purchase a winter-long pass through the FQME website.

Since the activity is outdoors, the COVID-19 vaccine passport is not required to tackle the wall.

The wall is open every day from 6 am to 7 pm and each reservation lasts for three hours. All equipment is provided by the FQME and a team of professionals will be on-site to supervise safety.

Cheers to all the eventual climbers channelling their inner Jon Snow from Game of Thrones.

