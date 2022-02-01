Legault announces when sports and fitness centres can resume in Quebec

Quebec Premier François Legault has announced another wave of a slight easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference from the capital, Legault — alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Interim Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau — said that as of February 14, sports and artistic activities can resume in the province.

Legault said gyms and spas are included in the “sports activities” sector.

In French, the premier said, “We’ll stop there, unfortunately.” He cited the high number of hospitalizations in the province as a reason that “we can’t announce other lifting of restrictions for the time being.”

Legault said the government “hopes to be there in the next few weeks.” He says it’s important to be “prudent” because of the hospitalizations and says that “vaccination remains key to helping the gradual reopening of everything.”

“The third dose is very important to protecting yourself against Omicron,” he said.

Legault said hospitalizations are currently at 2,852 across the province.

“We’ve weighed the pros and cons to find a balance… On the one hand, we want to protect our hospitals and on the other hand, we see that people are getting impatient. Quebecers are fed up.”

Legault says fitness centres and spas must operate at half their capacity, like restaurants, which opened on Monday.

On February 7, showrooms and places of worship can reopen “under certain conditions.”