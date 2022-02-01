Montrealers may have spotted a large dragon on their daily commute as of late. For those who thought they may have lost their marbles, rest assured — it is only local artist Junko’s new installation: Earth Dragon.

The dragon, made from branches, wood, and recycled plastics can be found next to the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), adjacent to Vendôme station. The 10-foot-tall structure has been up since December.

Junko, an artist who prefers to keep himself away from the focus and favours for his art to speak for itself, tells Daily Hive that Earth Dragon is “just another step in the evolution” of his work. “Lately I’ve been mostly interested in working with natural materials.”

Junko’s works include pieces that he calls “Hot Wheelz,” “Black Panther,” “Snow Lizardz,” and “Big Junko,” among others, which range from 3 to 12 feet in height. Some of his works, like his “Garage Sale” piece, are made out of 100% recycled metal and plastic and uses no wood or paint.

He says two or three of his works have been taken down but dozens are still scattered throughout Montreal and a few elsewhere in Quebec.

Here are just a few of his signature pieces.

“Hot Wheelz” (2021), Lasalle

“Black Panther” (2020), Mile End

“Snow Lizards” (2021), Mile End