Montreal is tough for two reasons these days: the COVID-19 pandemic has forced various events and activities to shut down and it’s face-numbingly cold.

But if there’s one thing that can lift our spirits, it’s a year-round heated pool.

If this sounds like something you might like to dive into, Hotel Bonaventure has got you covered. Covered with 88ºF pool water.

Speaking with Daily Hive, Dina, the Front Desk Agent for the downtown hotel, confirmed that the outdoor heated pool is indeed open.

“Our pool is actually quite an attraction,” says Dina. “Especially these days with not too much to do.”

The pool is open every day between 9 am and 9 pm for hotel guests. The hotel also offers lush bathrobes so you can feel all pampered.

The 19-metre long pool is heated to roughly 88ºF and is also a pretty sparkling picturesque spot that’ll make the rest of your Instagram followers jealous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hôtel Bonaventure Montréal🌲 (@hotelbonaventuremontreal)

Daily rates for the hotel — which opened in 1967 — start at roughly $150 a night for a standard room. But, considering there’s not too much else to do in Montreal, that may just be a sweet deal.

Hotel Bonaventure has 397 rooms ranging from views of downtown Montreal, the Saint Lawrence River, and the hotel’s 2.5-acre garden.