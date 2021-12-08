Forget the fact that a Transformers movie was filming in Montreal, real-life robotic art installations are scattered throughout the city.

The artist, who simply refers to himself as Junko, tells Daily Hive he prefers to keep himself away from the focus and favours for his art to speak for itself.

Junko, as his name implies, says his passion for creating art started by using “whatever junk I could find by wandering the streets.” Throughout his artistic development, he says he took a liking to natural materials and car parts — specifically bumpers — to achieve a certain aesthetic.

Junko’s works include pieces that he calls “Hot Wheelz,” “Black Panther,” “Snow Lizardz,” and “Big Junko,” among others, which range from 3 to 12 feet in height. Some of his works, like his “Garage Sale” piece, are made out of 100% recycled metal and plastic and uses no wood or paint.

He says two or three of his works have been taken down but dozens are still scattered throughout Montreal and a few elsewhere in Quebec.

Junko shared a list of his work’s name, year, and a few of their accompanying boroughs. He says each piece takes anywhere from “a few days to a couple of weeks” to complete, depending on where it’s being set up, which materials are being used, and how big he plans on making the sculpture.

“Hot Wheelz” (2021), Lasalle

“Black Panther” (2020), Mile End

“Concrete Jungle” (2020), Mile End

“Snow Lizards” (2021), Mile End

“Winter Tires” (2021), NDG

“Big Junko” (2020), Shawinigan, Quebec

“Garage Sale” (2021)

“Panther Cub” (2021)

“Scorchi” (2021)

“Bambi” (2021)